Bitcoin Dominator AI Robot for MT5

Bitcoin Dominator Pro AI Robot for MT5 is an advanced expert advisor designed specifically for BTCUSD trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA uses a combination of price action, moving averages, and smart trailing logic to capture profitable moves in the market. (Note- Use Set files in Comment as attached for Live & backtest). (# Note You Can also use Default EA for EURUSD & other Currency pairs)

It is optimized for intraday and short-term swing trading on the BTCUSD pair. The EA can adapt to changing market conditions and is suitable for both trending and ranging environments.

The trading logic ensures each position is protected with stop loss and take profit levels, while a trailing stop helps lock in profits as the trade moves favorably.

Features:

  • Designed for BTCUSD pair on M15 timeframe

  • Automated buy and sell trade execution

  • Built-in risk management with adjustable lot size, stop loss and take profit

  • Smart trailing stop to maximize gains

  • No martingale, no grid, one trade at a time

  • Suitable for intraday and short-term swing trading

  • Easy to use with clear input parameters

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

  • Pattern recognition based on historical data

  • Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

  • Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

Recommended settings:

  • Broker: Exness or any ECN broker

  • Leverage: 1:1000

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Initial deposit: 1000 USD or more

For best results, it is advised to run the EA on a VPS with low latency and use a broker with low spreads on BTCUSD.



