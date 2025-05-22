Fipoy Master Pro
- Experts
- Md Nasar Uddin Redoy
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 26 maggio 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
Fipoy Master Pro – Smart Order Block EA for MT5
Launch Price: $299 (Next: $399) | Final Price: $2499
Fipoy Master Pro is an advanced MT5 EA that trades Order Block setups with Fibonacci confirmation. Built with smart money concepts and full auto-management, it features a premium dashboard, smart risk control, and real-time performance stats.
Key Features:
-
Order Block + Fibonacci-based entries
-
Auto/Fix lot sizing
-
Smart Panel for real-time stats
-
Custom trading hours
-
Full TP/SL/trailing automation
Recommended Timeframes:
-
XAU/USD: M15
-
Majors: M1 (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD)
Requirements:
-
Min. $100 (1:500 leverage)
-
VPS required for 24/7 trading
-
Any low-spread broker (Fusion Markets recommended)
After purchase, message me on MQL5 to get setup instructions and support.