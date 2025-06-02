Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro V4

Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro

Unlock the power of the Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro, the ultimate Forex trading solution for those who seek high rewards with calculated risk. This EA uses a Recovery Mode to dynamically adjust your trades by switching direction when the market shifts, ensuring your account stays protected—without the risk of blowing your balance.

Recovery Mode:

Maximum Stop Loss Control:

Built-In News Filter:

Risk Management:

Break-even and Trailing Stop: Designed to limit potential losses by automatically adjusting your stop levels as the market moves.

Why Trade with Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro?

Stealth Mode Execution

Keep your strategy hidden — SL and TP levels are invisible to the broker, protecting you from manipulation.

Smart Recovery Mode

Stay ahead of the market. Our intelligent algorithm detects trend reversals and automatically adapts to reduce risk and protect your capital.

Custom Money Management

Trade your way. Whether you're a cautious investor or a high-risk trader, flexible risk controls let you fine-tune the EA to match your style.

Proven Live Results

With over 7 months of consistent live trading.

Ready to level up your gold trading? Choose Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro—where smart automation meets real results.

Forex Pair : XAUUSD

Time Frame : M15

Minimum Deposit : 1,000 usd

Leverage : 1:500

Recommendation Broker : IC Market or Ture ECN Broker



Noted :

The EA’s performance on July 1, 2025, was negative. However, after the release of the new version on July 10, 2025, it has shown significantly improved results, demonstrating higher reliability in real market conditions, including during news events (both internal and external), all-time-high periods, and other key scenarios.For optimal performance with Dynamic Risk Control (massage me after purchase for the best setting), we recommend withdrawing your profits regularly. This approach helps manage your exposure and ensures that your balance remains healthy while allowing the EA to work within your risk tolerance. Frequent withdrawals can help maintain a safer, more sustainable trading experience.

Special Launch Promotion:



Try Before You Buy!!



Get full access to our powerful EA for just $30/month.

Test it in real market conditions

Experience the reliability & performance yourself

No risk — see the results before you invest!

Don’t miss out — start your 1-month trial today!

For a limited time, get the Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro for just $299 (regular price $499).

Don't miss out on this exclusive launch offer to access the most powerful and risk-controlled gold trading strategy on the market at a fraction of the price!

Hurry, this offer won’t last long! Secure your copy today and start maximizing your trading potential with the Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro.



Real Signal with no any marketing trick=> Click!!!







