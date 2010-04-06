Black Mamba

Introducing Black Mamba – Precision Trading for XAUUSD

Black Mamba is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a refined single-entry strategy. It incorporates virtual pending orders to enhance precision and timing, allowing for more accurate entries and exits in the market.

This EA is designed with simplicity in mind. Even traders with minimal technical expertise can deploy it quickly without complex setup procedures or custom configurations.

Setfile

Key Highlights and Features

Risk-Averse Strategy

Black Mamba prioritizes capital preservation and stability. Unlike many automated trading systems that use high-risk tactics such as martingale, grid trading, hedging, or lot multipliers after losses, Black Mamba avoids all of these. This careful approach significantly reduces the chances of large drawdowns, making it ideal for traders who value safety and consistency over aggressive growth.

🔄 Real-Time Market Adaptability

The EA dynamically reacts to live market conditions, ensuring that trades are only executed when specific, high-probability criteria are met. This makes Black Mamba highly adaptable, capable of adjusting to shifting trends and volatile price movements without needing manual intervention.

🎯 Virtual Pending Orders for Precision

Instead of executing trades instantly at market price, Black Mamba uses virtual pending orders. This allows the EA to wait for the perfect entry point, improving execution accuracy, minimizing slippage, and ensuring trades are only placed when the odds are favorable.

📊 Built-In Market Liquidity Analysis

To avoid false breakouts—situations where price moves briefly in a direction before reversing—Black Mamba includes an internal liquidity filter. This helps it distinguish between genuine market momentum and misleading price action, improving trade quality.

🛡 Comprehensive Stoploss Protection

Every trade executed by Black Mamba is protected by a predefined stoploss. This hard cap on losses helps control risk on a per-trade basis, shielding your capital from large, unexpected market swings.

📰 Integrated News Filter

Sudden market volatility often occurs during major news announcements. Black Mamba addresses this risk by using MT5’s built-in news calendar to avoid trading during high-impact events. This smart feature automatically filters out news-related trades—no manual input or external time adjustments required.

Black Mamba Setup & Requirements

🛠 Trading Configuration

  • Trading Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Recommended Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart)

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Account Type: Hedging (to allow simultaneous buy/sell orders)

  • Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500

💻 Technical Recommendations

  • VPS Hosting: For best performance and uninterrupted trading, run Black Mamba on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure stable internet connectivity.

  • News Filter: Automatically integrated with MT5’s news calendar—no need to manually set URLs or GMT offsets.

Backtesting Guidelines

To evaluate Black Mamba’s performance before using it on a live account, follow these backtesting parameters:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Testing Period: 2024–2025

  • Modeling Method: “Every tick based on real ticks” is recommended for the highest simulation accuracy

  • Starting Balance: $100 or higher

  • Leverage: 1:100 or greater

  • Settings: Use the pre-configured setfile provided for optimal results

Support & Setup Assistance

Setting up Black Mamba is straightforward. All you need to do is upload the provided set file into your MT5 terminal. If you encounter any difficulties or have specific questions about optimizing performance, our dedicated support team is available via private message. We’re here to ensure your trading experience is seamless and successful.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves substantial risk, and it's important to understand that past performance does not guarantee future results. Use Black Mamba only after carefully evaluating your risk tolerance and trading goals.

Why Choose Black Mamba?

Black Mamba is the ideal solution for traders who value:

  • Precision trading with clear logic

  • Real-time adaptability to evolving markets

  • Strict risk management protocols

  • Effortless setup and user-friendly configuration

Trade gold with confidence and discipline—Black Mamba is your expert advisor for consistent, intelligent trading.

