Churchill
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 4 giugno 2025
Churchill EA – Trend and Momentum-Based Strategy
Churchill is an Expert Advisor designed for major Forex pairs, primarily optimized for EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. It uses trend direction, momentum, and price action analysis to identify trading opportunities.
Key Features
Trend and Momentum Detection: Uses multi-timeframe analysis to detect price movement in the trend direction.
Time-Aware Trading: Opens trades only during specific time windows to avoid unnecessary positions.
Risk Management: Calculates position size based on balance and includes a dynamic stop-loss mechanism.
Long/Short Trades: Allows enabling/disabling long and short trades through parameters.
Positive Expectation Strategy: Aims to deliver consistent results based on tested logic.
Technical Parameters
Risk Percent: Risk per trade based on account balance (default: 1.0%)
Reward Ratio: Risk/reward ratio (default: 1.5)
Max Trades Per Day: Maximum number of trades per day (default: 2)
Entry Buffer (pips): Price distance to trigger an entry (default: 2.0)
Stop Loss Buffer (pips): Extra pips added to stop loss (default: 2.0)
Maximum Spread (pips): Maximum allowed spread for trading (default: 30.0)
Short/Long Trade Active: Enable or disable short and long positions
Monthly Loss Limit (%): Maximum monthly drawdown allowed (default: 10.0%)
Additional Notes
Fully automated; no manual intervention required.
Does not use scalping, grid, or martingale strategies.
Backtesting and demo testing are recommended before live use.