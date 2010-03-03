Asian Express

I'm trading EA for 4+ months now on a FBS Cent account which is profitable...SEE SCREENSHOT.

SIMPLE STRATEGY, NOTE; THIS STRATEGY IS INCLUDED IN MY OTHER EA "The Good Buyer".

"Asian Express" is for those who have a long-term strategy in mind, EA Trade 1 trade per week, each trade has a hard SL and TP. NO dangerous strategies like martingale or grid are used, no scalping, it's a (1-3) day trading strategy. I have tested many pairs, and it looks like GBPJPY will be the only consistent pair to trade. 

Recommended:

I recommend to trade EA on a FBS STD account, it trade good and their swap fees are much higher than other brokers, swap fees are ALWAYS POSITIVE with EA, although EA should work on most brokers.

GBPJPY, M1, (Default settings).

VPS.

Risk Management; Recommended $500 account balance for every 0.01 lots, (2% Risk per trade).

EA settings work in PIPS not points.

I highly recommend that EA is traded on its own account, it's for risk management reasons and also to eliminate any interference between different EA's.

Buying ANY EA on the market is risky, I can't guarantee future profits.


