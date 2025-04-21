Premium expert advisor advanced BTC trading system

Professional Algorithmic Bitcoin Trading Solution

The Bitcoin Premium Expert Advisor is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system specifically designed for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets. This robust MT5 trading robot combines technical analysis with comprehensive risk management features to identify profitable trading opportunities across volatile crypto markets.

Key Features:

  • Specialized for Bitcoin trading with optimized parameters for cryptocurrency volatility
  • Dual-indicator strategy using MACD and RSI for high-probability entry signals
  • Advanced risk management system including percentage-based position sizing
  • Proprietary volatility filter to avoid dangerous market conditions
  • Complete prop firm compliance features with drawdown protection
  • Trailing stop and break-even functionality for maximizing profitable trades
  • Trading session control and economic news filter

Perfect for:

  • Cryptocurrency traders seeking automated Bitcoin trading strategies
  • Prop firm challenge participants requiring strict risk management
  • Portfolio managers looking to add Bitcoin exposure with controlled risk
  • Technical traders wanting a rule-based system for crypto markets

This EA has been thoroughly tested under various market conditions to provide consistent performance while maintaining strict risk parameters. The intuitive interface allows easy customization while the underlying algorithm handles complex market analysis automatically.



Prodotti consigliati
Boom and Crash Low DD Robot
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
A synthetic trading robot is a cutting-edge software program designed to execute trades automatically in the financial markets. Using sophisticated algorithms and artificial intelligence, this robot can analyze market trends, identify profitable trading opportunities, and place trades with precision and speed.  Unlike human traders, synthetic trading robots are not influenced by emotions or biases, allowing them to make smarter and more objective trading decisions. These robots can trade acros
Premium trend pro for Gold and Stocks
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
Unlock the Power of Trends with Premium Trend Master EA Are you looking for a stable, reliable, and non-martingale trading robot to capitalize on market trends? Premium Trend Master is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade strong trends with precision and safety. Built with a robust trading engine, it's perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trend-following strategies on MT5. This EA shines on volatile instruments where trends are mo
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot MT5
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
The Gold Trading Robot is a state-of-the-art software tool designed to revolutionize the way investors trade in the gold market. This cutting-edge technology combines sophisticated algorithms with advanced artificial intelligence to provide users with a powerful tool for maximizing their profits and minimizing potential risks. With the Gold Trading Robot, users can access real-time analysis of market trends, historical data, and other crucial information to make informed trading decisions. The
Holeshot MAX
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
Holeshot Max – Your Ultimate Trading Companion Holeshot Max is not just another trading tool; it's a sophisticated ally designed to empower traders of all levels to conquer the markets with ease. Built on the powerful Metatrader 5 platform, Holeshot Max is equipped with a custom equity management system that puts the control firmly in your hands. Say goodbye to stress and uncertainty – with Holeshot Max, you can trade worry-free, knowing that your risk tolerance and behavior are fully customizab
Holeshot Max MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
Holeshot Max – Your Ultimate Trading Companion Holeshot Max is not just another trading tool; it's a sophisticated ally designed to empower traders of all levels to conquer the markets with ease. Built on the powerful Metatrader 5 platform, Holeshot Max is equipped with a custom equity management system that puts the control firmly in your hands. Say goodbye to stress and uncertainty – with Holeshot Max, you can trade worry-free, knowing that your risk tolerance and behavior are fully customizab
Meta Cove AI
Akshay Marjit
Experts
MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine (v1.2) An Advanced, Fully-Automated Algorithmic Trading System by Meta Cove Technologies Website: www.metacove.io Version: 1.2 (Stops Fix Release) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Overview: The MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine is a high-performance, expert advisor (EA) built to identify low-risk, high-probability entry points in trending markets. The system is fully automated, employing institutional-grade logic to analyze pullbacks using multi-timefram
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Experts
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
Obor Pawai V75
Suharmoko
Experts
Obor Pawai V75 – Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Obor Pawai V75 is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). Built with a proprietary Breakout Finder system and a suite of advanced indicators, it offers both automated and customizable trading strategies for breakout, swing, and scalping scenarios. Key Features Breakout Finder Detects high-probability breakout opportunities using integrated logic from DeMarker, MACD, RSI, ATR, and Pivot Points. Desig
Ultra Power Gold
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Experts
Ultra Power Gold EA – Power up your GOLD trades. Ride the golden trend with Ultra Power Gold EA. Live Signal Ultra Power Gold - Guide & Set Files Harness the power of advanced AMA signals and rock-solid risk management to excel in the GOLD market! Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) , Ultra Power Gold EA delivers a dynamic, adaptive approach to trading the precious metal with laser-focused entries and robust capital protection. Why Choose Ultra Power Gold EA? Cutting-Edge AMA Strategy Utilizes
Forex Bacteria
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Forex Bacteria Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 5 Forex Bacteria è un Expert Advisor (EA) automatizzato progettato per MetaTrader 5. Così come i batteri benefici coesistono simbioticamente con noi in natura, ci sforziamo di coesistere in modo armonioso e simbiotico con i mercati. È un EA plug-and-play in cui è necessario solo impostare le preferenze di gestione del rischio e scegliere i giorni della settimana in cui si desidera operare. Principalmente focalizzato e ottimizzato negli ultimi 12 anni,
Mystery
Rohit Katyal
Experts
⸻ Mystery – The Intelligent Trading Robot Mystery is an advanced, fully-automated trading robot designed to deliver consistent performance across dynamic market conditions. Built for precision and reliability, Mystery analyzes market trends, momentum, and volatility using cutting-edge algorithms to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, Mystery simplifies your trading experience by automating complex strategies with intelligen
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (20)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
IRB Scalper Pro
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Experts
The strategy: EA strategy is inspired from a profitable strategy of Mr Rob Hoffman (One of the best traders in the world with multiple prizes on manual trading) . 1.Entry: The EA search for IRB bars (Inventory retracement bar), and place sell pending order or buy pending order according to the trend confirmed by the calculation of a 20 EMA slope degree. We believe that most of IRB Bar are caused by huge institutions (Hedge funds …), so the idea is to take benefits from their very profitable robo
US500 Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Experts
Your Automated Edge for Consistent Trading Success Tired of emotional trading decisions and inconsistent results? Master the US500 (US S&P 500 Index) with a professional-grade trading robot built for the discipline and consistency required for long-term market success. Get started for just $34/month. License: 20 Devices & Unlimited Accounts.  US500 Pulse is not just another EA. It's a comprehensive, trend-following trading system designed to navigate the fast-paced US500 market with a primary
Ramdom Auto Trade Pro MT5
Nguyen Khac Diep
Experts
Prime Algo_Random Auto Trade Pro Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam  Strategy:    Crayzy strategy - Random trade - Random   Buy - Random   Sell - Random   profit - Random   Take profit - Random   Stoploss [Important]: - Backtest carefully before rent - Try setting from: 0.01 LOT with 10k balance - Leverage: 1:2000 or more ------------------------------------------------------------------ Contact Us before rent Support: Whatsapp +84879118113 Email: admin@primecapitalvn. com
Gold SWmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA - è uno dei migliori Expert Advisor per Meta Trader 5. L'algoritmo unico del consulente analizza il movimento del prezzo dell'asset, tenendo conto dei fattori di analisi tecnica e matematica, determina punti di entrata e uscita redditizi e utilizza una gestione avanzata del denaro e un moltiplicatore di lotti.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set file to optimiza
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
5 (2)
Experts
XAURON EA – Il tuo nuovo alleato per fare trading sull’oro (XAU/USD) XAURON è un Expert Advisor premium progettato per individuare i migliori breakout sull’oro con una strategia avanzata, sicura e adattiva. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Ogni strategia automatica può dare risultati molto diversi in base a fattori come: il broker utilizzato, il tipo di esecuzione, la latenza, la qualità del server VPS, e soprattutto il periodo e le condizioni di mercato in cui viene attivata. Inoltre, è ormai com
Easy Neural Network MT5
Ismail Hakki Delibas
5 (2)
Experts
Expert Based on Artificial Neural Networks (ANN). The EA learns market patterns from past times and uses them to optimize later tradings based on the learned strategy. Read More About Neural Networks. Features :     More Easy and Fast Learning     Without Complicated input parameters.     All TimeFrames and Symbols Supported     No Need to Huge and Large Optimizations     Use Low Margin for Trading     Money Management Options     TP/SL/Averaging options     Trailing Stop, Break Even Options
BTCmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
BTCmax EA - è uno dei migliori Expert Advisor per Meta Trader 5. L'algoritmo unico del consulente analizza il movimento del prezzo dell'asset, tenendo conto dei fattori di analisi tecnica e matematica, determina punti di entrata e uscita redditizi e utilizza una gestione avanzata del denaro e un moltiplicatore di lotti.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real Weltrade account + Set file to optimization at any ot
FXmax EA MT5
Sergei Linskii
Experts
FXmax EA   è uno dei migliori Expert Advisor per Meta Trader 5. L'algoritmo esclusivo del consulente analizza l'andamento del prezzo dell'asset, tenendo conto di fattori di analisi tecnica e matematica, determina punti di ingresso e di uscita redditizi e utilizza gli indicatori standard di Meta Trader 5. Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Monitoring in the real account >>
Fipoy Master Pro
Md Nasar Uddin Redoy
Experts
Fipoy Master Pro – Smart Order Block EA for MT5 Launch Price: $299 (Next: $399) | Final Price: $2499 Fipoy Master Pro is an advanced MT5 EA that trades Order Block setups with Fibonacci confirmation. Built with smart money concepts and full auto-management, it features a premium dashboard, smart risk control, and real-time performance stats. Key Features: Order Block + Fibonacci-based entries Auto/Fix lot sizing Smart Panel for real-time stats Custom trading hours Full TP/SL/trailing automation
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
Experts
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
GL Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
GL Scalper EA uses Pure Price Action and Linear Gradient Strategy to identify a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, GL Scalper EA is for you.  GL Scalper EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The GL Scalper EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick
Stock Index Scalper
Thang Chu
Experts
Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Stock Index Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Stock Indices exclusively. It will close all trades at end of day to avoid overnight risk and only consider opening new trades when there is an active market. Powered by the same AI engine that created Market Cycles Order Flow, Mito Velocity and Nexus Portfolio aka contrarian trading based on retail trader sentiment. It is designed for both scalper trader and long term trader who wants a long term stab
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Experts
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
PangareFX Gold
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
Experts
PangareFX Gold EA : The strength of a war horse, now transformed into automated intelligence! Step into the future of trading with PangareFX Gold EA , an exclusive robot for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed for traders who demand precision, robustness, and stability in the world’s most valuable market. Built with advanced trend analysis, dynamic risk management, and fast execution , PangareFX Gold turns Gold’s volatility into consistent profit opportunities . ️ IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a priv
Hunter US30
Frederick Mensah
Experts
Hunter  US30  Expert Advisor is created to trade US30 (Dow Jones). The intelligence behind it uses current information to determine it trading direction. If you want to trade low risk for passive income,  US30 Hunter is your best Advisor. Hunter US30 is a for Swing Trading, however, scalpers can trade in its direction when a trade is running. Works best on the Daily time frame This Expect Advisor is a low risk strategy. No Martingale , No Grid, or any other lethal strategy. We believe in consis
PeakFlow
Andre Cavalcante Tavares
Experts
EA PeakFlow AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your profits based on the powerful High Low indicator. Developed with Artificial Intelligence algorithms and highly optimized parameters, this EA offers a precise and efficient approach to automated trading in the financial market. Key Features High Low Strategy: Leverage critical market levels for optimized entry and exit points. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Protects profits while minimizing risks in real-time. Artificial In
ScalpingDestroyer
Emanuele Giulivi
Experts
Scalping Destroyer – Expert Advisor Scalping Destroyer è un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato, progettato per adattarsi a diverse strategie operative: scalping, breakout e trend following. La sua struttura flessibile permette un controllo avanzato della gestione del rischio, con parametri personalizzabili e protezioni integrate. Questo EA è in grado di individuare opportunità nei punti di rottura del prezzo e nei momenti in cui il trend si consolida, aprendo operazioni in modo efficie
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (301)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (15)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (120)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Remstone
Remstone
5 (3)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill   LMAX Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.22 (89)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
GoldStream
Marek Stanislaw Zygala
5 (1)
Experts
Il prezzo di GoldStream aumenterà gradualmente con ogni paio di vendite. Se desideri acquistarlo al prezzo che vedi ora, questo è il momento. Prestazioni Provate su XAUUSD 83.25% Tasso di Vittoria | 3.32 Fattore di Profitto | 4.35% Drawdown Massimo GoldStream  fornisce risultati consistenti nel trading dell'oro attraverso la rilevazione sistematica degli ingressi e una gestione disciplinata dei rischi. Testato retrospettivamente su 209 trade, questo algoritmo ha raggiunto un profitto netto del
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (133)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Experts
MultiWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Grazie a un’ampia diversificazione su nove coppie di valute correlate (e persino alcune tipicamente “trend-following”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — cattura i movimenti di prezzo verso la media dopo forti impulsi direzionali. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di installazion
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.39 (46)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.85 (33)
Experts
AIQ Versione 5.0 - Intelligenza Autonoma Attraverso Architettura Istituzionale L'evoluzione dall'automazione basata su regole all'intelligenza autonoma genuina rappresenta la progressione naturale del trading algoritmico. Ciò che i desk quantitativi istituzionali hanno iniziato a esplorare oltre un decennio fa è maturato in implementazione pratica. AIQ Versione 5.0 incarna questa maturazione: analisi AI multi-modello sofisticata, architettura di validazione indipendente e sistemi di apprendimen
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Opera su coppie di valute correlate come AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ed EURGBP , sfruttando il ritorno del prezzo alla media dopo movimenti direzionali marcati. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di configurazione. Segnale live:  CLICCA QUI Prezzo attuale — solo $1337 per i prossimi 10 acquirenti. Prezzo finale: $2937 — il pr
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.95 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Versione 11.0 - Italiano Mean Machine GPT Versione 11.0 - Dove l'Intelligenza Istituzionale Incontra il Trading Specializzato Da quando abbiamo aperto la strada alla genuina integrazione dell'IA nel trading algoritmico, abbiamo affinato questo approccio attraverso molteplici cicli di mercato, regimi economici ed evoluzioni tecnologiche. Ciò che è iniziato come la nostra convinzione che l'apprendimento automatico adattivo rappresenti la progressione naturale del trading quantita
Tree Of Life MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.75 (8)
Experts
Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today. The AI was trained on a server using the latest machine learning techniques, followed by reinforcement learning. This process took multiple weeks, but the results are truly impressive. Zenox always uses predefined s
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
Informazioni su APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) è un Expert Advisor (EA) sviluppato su una strategia di ritorno alla media . Il sistema è progettato per individuare movimenti di prezzo eccessivi ed entrare in posizione nella direzione opposta secondo condizioni predefinite. Integra funzionalità di gestione del rischio come limiti giornalieri di perdita e meccanismi di chiusura automatica dei trade. I parametri sono regolabili in base alla dimensione del conto, all’ambiente operativo
Sora Adaptive MT5
Zaky Hamdoun
Experts
Sora Adaptive – Un modo più intelligente per operare controtrend Sora Adaptive è un Expert Advisor (EA) all’avanguardia progettato esclusivamente per il trading FOREX ad alte prestazioni. Costruito da zero con algoritmi adattativi avanzati, modelli matematici non lineari e tecniche di ottimizzazione ispirate alla meccanica quantistica, Sora non è un semplice robot, ma l’arma segreta dei trader professionisti. Al centro, Sora identifica, analizza e si adatta al momentum di mercato in tempo reale
Doctor Winston mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (1)
Experts
Doctor Winsto n Bot Description General Features: Name: Doctor Winston Type: State-of-the-art Forex trading bot Tools: Supports most currency pairs and trading instruments Timeframe: Can work on any timeframe Bot Settings: Money Management: MMOn: Enable/disable money management (true/false) DefaultVolume: Default trade volume (0.01) MMCalc: Basic amount for money management (1000) Indicators: ALength, BLength, CLength, DLength, ELength: Parameters for different indicators by length ADimension
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — Expert Advisor MT5 Panoramica Sistema automatico per XAUUSD (oro) e principali coppie Forex . Gestione di ingressi, SL/TP, trailing e drawdown con regole precise. Nessuna garanzia di profitto; vedere l’avvertenza sui rischi. Requisiti Piattaforma: MetaTrader 5 Conto: ECN/RAW consigliato Connessione: 24/7 (VPS consigliato) Timeframe: M1–H4 Avvio rapido Abilita Algo Trading . Applica l’EA al grafico (un simbolo per grafico). In Inputs imposta AI_Access_Mode = ON e ricarica
Gold Trend X
Thang Chu
5 (1)
Experts
This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Gold Trend X  is a multi systems - multi timeframes EA that trades gold exclusively. It has several internal systems to define trends and will try to follow intraday momentum with good Reward to risk ratio. This is one of the rare gold EA that have average profit > average loss and therefore have good risk management and very sustainable in the lon
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (36)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Experts
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks.  Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Experts
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
Altri dall’autore
MACD pro auto trailling stops
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
MACD Pro Trader: Advanced Expert Advisor with Dynamic Risk Management MACD Pro Trader is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for professional traders and institutional clients. This premium Expert Advisor leverages the proven MACD indicator with proprietary enhancements to identify high-probability entry points across multiple timeframes and instruments. Key Features: Instrument-specific optimization for major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD) Advanced risk management system with d
BOB scalper for HNIs
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
Professional Bollinger Band Scalping Strategy with Intelligent Risk Management The MinimalistBBScalper is a sophisticated yet streamlined Expert Advisor designed for precision scalping using proven Bollinger Band mean reversion principles combined with RSI confirmation. This EA implements professional-grade risk management and position sizing algorithms specifically engineered for consistent performance across various market conditions. Core Trading Strategy: This Expert Advisor identifies high
Gold Ichimoku Pro
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
The Ichimoku ATR Pro EA is an advanced automated trading system specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. This professional-grade Expert Advisor combines the power of Ichimoku Cloud analysis with dynamic ATR-based risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Developed with prop firm compatibility in mind, this EA features sophisticated risk control mechanisms including percentage-based position sizing, customizable ATR-based stop loss
Moku advanced trend following with risk management
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
The Ichimoku Professional EA represents a sophisticated automated trading solution that harnesses the power of the renowned Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator system. This expert advisor combines traditional Japanese technical analysis with modern risk management principles to deliver consistent performance across various market conditions. Key Features Advanced Ichimoku Strategy Implementation The EA employs a comprehensive Ichimoku strategy that analyzes Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen crossovers in conju
Dema rsi combine premium ea
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
NOTE CHANGE DEFAULT SETTING MAXIMUM TRADES AS YOUR CHOICE { maximum open trades } Professional Expert Advisor combining Double Exponential Moving Average crossovers with RSI confirmation signals. Features unlimited auto-trailing stops, dynamic position sizing, and comprehensive risk management for consistent trading performance. Detailed Description Strategy Overview The DEMA RSI Professional Expert Advisor implements a sophisticated trading strategy that combines the precision of Double Expone
Breakout Pro The breakout strategy
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
Tired of unpredictable "black box" robots that fail under real market conditions? Breakout Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built on a classic, transparent, and powerful trading strategy, reinforced with institutional-level risk management. This is not a "get rich quick" system. It is a sophisticated tool designed for serious traders who want to automate a proven methodology. The core logic combines a dual-EMA trend filter to trade only in the direction of the primary market momentum,
EMAATR breakout professional Trading system
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
Overview The EMA ATR Breakout Expert Advisor is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system that combines the power of Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossovers with Average True Range (ATR) breakout confirmation. This dual-confirmation approach significantly reduces false signals while capturing strong trending moves. Key Features Advanced Signal Generation Triple EMA System : Fast (20), Medium (50), and Slow (200) EMAs for precise trend identification ATR Breakout Confirmation : Eliminates
EMAGIC crossover ATR risk management system
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
The Professional EMA Crossover EA represents a sophisticated trading solution designed for serious traders seeking consistent performance across multiple asset classes. This expert advisor implements a proven exponential moving average crossover strategy enhanced with advanced ATR-based risk management, delivering reliable trading signals while adapting to market volatility automatically. Core Strategy Features: The EA utilizes a dual EMA crossover system where buy signals generate when the fast
Golden Wave Ichimoku EA
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
Master the Gold market with Golden Wave!   This is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a pure Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy. It is built for traders who demand a clean, logical, and effective tool for trend-following on   XAUUSD . The Strategy: Pure Trend Clarity Golden Wave waits for a perfect alignment of all Ichimoku signals before entering a trade. No conflicting indicators, no complex rules. Just the pure, time-tested power of Ichimoku.   Kumo Breakout:   Price
Premium Price Action Advanced Pin Bar Strategy
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
We have a powerful, back-tested trading algorithm for the Forex and Crypto markets. Due to strict regulations in our home country (India), this technology is currently untapped and has not been exposed to the market. This gives our strategy a unique, preserved edge. The Partnership: We are seeking a single, strategic partner in London, the UAE, or Switzerland to launch this opportunity. We Provide:   The complete, ready-to-deploy trading technology and strategy. You Provide:   The capital and t
The ultimate trend and Breakout premium ea
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
We have a powerful, back-tested trading algorithm for the Forex and Crypto markets. Due to strict regulations in our home country (India), this technology is currently untapped and has not been exposed to the market. This gives our strategy a unique, preserved edge. The Partnership: We are seeking a single, strategic partner in London, the UAE, or Switzerland to launch this opportunity. We Provide:   The complete, ready-to-deploy trading technology and strategy. You Provide:   The capital and t
Premium breakout strategy with unlimited trailing
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
Professional Trading Solution for MetaTrader 5 TrendRider Pro is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to capitalize on trend momentum through intelligent moving average crossover strategies combined with RSI filtering. This Expert Advisor employs a disciplined approach to market entry, executing trades only when multiple technical indicators align to confirm high-probability opportunities. Core Strategy Framework The Expert Advisor utilizes a three-tier moving average system that pr
Professional multi asset with trend following
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
Professional Multi-Asset EA - Institutional Grade Trading with Advanced Risk Management The Professional Multi-Asset EA represents the pinnacle of algorithmic trading technology, specifically engineered for discerning traders who demand institutional-grade performance across multiple asset classes. This sophisticated Expert Advisor seamlessly operates across forex pairs, precious metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and stock indices, delivering consistent performance through advanced risk man
Premium trend pro for Gold and Stocks
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
Unlock the Power of Trends with Premium Trend Master EA Are you looking for a stable, reliable, and non-martingale trading robot to capitalize on market trends? Premium Trend Master is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade strong trends with precision and safety. Built with a robust trading engine, it's perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trend-following strategies on MT5. This EA shines on volatile instruments where trends are mo
Funding pips prop firm
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
We offer premium-quality Expert Advisors (EAs) designed specifically for prop firm trading . Our EAs are built to meet the strict requirements of leading funding programs, with advanced risk management, unlimited auto-trailing stop loss, and institutional-grade performance. We also develop customized institutional-grade EA algorithms , tailored to your unique trading strategy and requirements. For collaborations or custom EA development, connect with us directly on LinkedIn .
FREE
Emagic Advanced BB EMA Reversion EA
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
Automate a powerful and classic Mean Reversion strategy with advanced filtering and professional risk management. The   Advanced BB EMA Reversion EA   is a meticulously designed trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that implements a time-tested Bollinger Bands mean reversion strategy. It doesn't just trade blindly; it intelligently waits for the perfect setup, uses a long-term EMA as a trend filter, and protects your capital with a suite of professional risk management tools. How the Strategy Works: T
Trend following premium algo
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
Try on gold with default settings and 30 min time frames  its art of trading play with settings combination and maximize profit TrendMomentumPro EA - Technical Analysis Executive Summary The TrendMomentumPro Expert Advisor represents a well-structured automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. The system implements a dual-confirmation approach combining Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossovers with momentum indicators to identify trend-following opportunities. The EA demonstrates pr
Trend navigation premium strategy
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
Stop guessing and start navigating the markets with precision.   Trend Navigator EA   is a sophisticated, fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify strong market trends, enter on strategic pullbacks, and manage trades with an intelligent exit strategy to protect capital and lock in profits. It’s not just another moving average crossover system; it's a complete trading methodology built into a powerful expert advisor, suitable for both beginners and experienced traders
Premium multi asset with universal risk management
Prashant Dugaje
Experts
Backtest setting gold time frame 15 auto lot size false fixed lot 1 true https://www.linkedin.com/posts/airithm_test-now-httpslnkdindwbczwm-activity-7379003609319018496-0_3V?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAAFKrvIgBH2mTHvOkHVh54OK0liz_8y-uP-c Professional Trading Solution for Multiple Asset Classes The Premium Multi-Asset Trader is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand flexibility and precision across diverse markets. Unlike traditional EAs l
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione