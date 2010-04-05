Gold Grove System XAUUSD h1

The Future of Automated Trading is Here – Gold Grove System

Welcome to next-level smart trading. Gold Grove System is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to unlock your full trading potential with powerful AI-driven strategies. Whether you're trading for yourself or aiming to pass prop firm challenges, this EA delivers a blend of performance and protection that few can match.

With 5 years of rigorous backtesting on XAUUSD H1, Gold Grove System has proven its ability to navigate market volatility and consistently deliver high-quality results. From advanced entry logic to strategic risk controls, it’s your edge in the markets.

Why Gold Grove System?

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this EA gives you the tools to thrive. Built with adaptability, precision, and safety in mind, Gold Grove System helps you trade smarter and protect your capital.

Fast and accurate Backtesting Mode

Live Info Panel Display with trade data

Customizable Order Comments

Trading Modes: Hedge, OnlyLong, OnlyShort

Fixed Lot Sizes or dynamic Money Management

Unique Magic Numbers for order tracking

Risk settings based on Balance or Equity

Enable/Disable custom Stop Loss and Take Profit

User-defined SL/TP in pips for better control

Target Profit & Stop Loss (in account currency)

Daily Trading Schedule after targets hit

Maximum Spread Filter

Max Open Positions & Lots

Limit Positions per Candle

Set Max Daily Loss and Drawdown %

Daily Reset Hour to restore risk limits

Minimum and Maximum Equity Thresholds

Max Equity Drawdown % for full protection

Customize Trading Hours for every day

Optional Friday or Session-End Trade Closures

Key Features of Gold Grove System General SettingsCustom SL/TPProfit and Loss ManagementEntry ProtectionsDaily Risk ProtectionAccount Protection SettingsTrading Session ControlsBacktested & Prop Firm Ready

With 5 years of verified backtesting on XAUUSD H1, Gold Grove System proves itself across diverse market conditions. Designed for reliability, it meets the requirements of most prop firm funding challenges, making it a top choice for serious traders.

Why Traders Choose Gold Grove System

✔ AI-Powered Multi-Strategy Core

✔ Prop Firm Friendly Configuration

✔ Hard SL/TP on Every Trade

✔ Deep Customization for any trading style

✔ Stable & Consistent Results Over 5 Years

Start with a demo account to find your ideal setup

Use a VPS to reduce latency and ensure 24/7 operation

Choose a reputable broker with low spreads and fast execution

Always review results regularly and adjust as needed

Pro Tips for Success



