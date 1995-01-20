EA Gold ELF
- Experts
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Versione: 2.20
- Attivazioni: 10
EA Gold ELF is an expert advisor developed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD). It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets.
EA Gold ELF Advisor makes this experience easier with automated, well-thought-out trading strategies.
The advisor always uses SL and TP
Features of EA Gold ELF
- Low drawdown
One of the outstanding features of EA Gold ELF is its ability to maintain low drawdown levels.
- High profit factor
The advisor is designed for high-performance trading, offering a significant profit factor, indicating its effectiveness in generating investment returns over time.
- Strong trading logic
The advisor uses a reliable and effective trading strategy that not only focuses on profitability, but also minimizes risks through clearly defined logic.
- Easy to use
Thanks to its simple settings, this advisor is accessible to traders of any experience level.
- Fully automated
EA eliminates the need for constant market monitoring by fully automating the trading process.
- Risk Awareness Strategy
Without using dangerous trading strategies, EA Gold ELF focuses on capital preservation, making it a safer option for traders wary of high-risk trading approaches.