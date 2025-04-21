Hedgefund Manager

Welcome to Hedgefund Manager,


Hedgefund Manager is a carefully crafted algorithm built on 7+ years of live trading experience. Its core focus is slow, steady account growth with an emphasis on long-term performance and not unsustainable, quick, short-term gains.

The EA is developed to trade multiple currencies together such as EURUSD, GDPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD. 

It uses a mean reversion strategy and takes advantage of price levels that are sensitive to some sort of reaction which the EA takes advantage of.

I have designed the EA to work straight away with minimal setup. I use it personally to trade on the regulated brokers Darwinex. 

Key Features:

  • Risk-Averse Strategy: No Martingale, Grid, or other high-risk methods to artificially avoid losses.
  • Precision Exits: Each position includes an emergency Stop Loss, though smarter, dynamic exit strategies are used to optimize performance.
  • Multi-Symbol Trading: Diversified trades across multiple assets smooth the equity curve and reduce risk.
  • Fully Automated: Let the strategy work for you 24/5 with minimal intervention.
  • Built-in Risk Management: Customizable lot sizes.


Symbol Trades Multi Symbol
Timeframe M1
Capital Minimum $1000 with 1:500 leverage
Broker ICMarkets, Vantage markets preferred. Any other Broker
Account Type Any.
VPS Preferred
Backtesting Mode Any


Settings:

You will need to open 4 different windows with these assets on 1 minute chart and apply the EA for each window, load up setfiles for each pair:

EURUSD, GDPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD

MAGIC NUMBER MUST BE THE SAME IN ALL 4 WINDOWS where you load the EA.

4 pairs work together, that's why the numbers must be the same. You can change it to whatever you would like to, but it must be the same at all 4 loaded EAs.

This is the reason you may not get the same result as me in strategy tester.

Setfiles download link: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/honestfx

You will need to change the lot sizes accordingly to balance and risk tolerance.

Risk settings:

1:500 leverage:

- Normal risk: $1000 for 0.01 lot

- Low risk: $2000 for 0.01 lot

1:200 leverage: 

- Normal risk: $2500 for 0.01 lot

- Low risk: $5000 for 0.01 lot ( This is what i use on my live Darwinex account. )

1:30 leverage: 

- Normal risk: $17500 for 0.01 lot

- Low risk: $35000 for 0.01 lot



Risk Disclaimer:

No one can promise guaranteed results. Every action has been taken to minimise the risk but the buyer should be aware that their capital is at risk and you run the EA at your own discretion.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Prodotti consigliati
Algolution USDJPY
Kin Ching Chan
Experts
All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase. Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately. Introducing the USDJPY Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner! Risk management We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users
Dragon Tongues
Jin Hu Han
Experts
This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
Trend King EA
Frank Paetsch
5 (2)
Experts
Trend King EA (MT4) – Pullback 3-MA + Donchian Trail Segui il trend, controlla il rischio. Trend King EA per MetaTrader 4 utilizza un sistema di pullback su 3 EMA: prima allineamento del trend (Veloce > Media > Lenta, con filtro di pendenza opzionale), poi pullback mirato su EMA Veloce o Media. Il trailing Donchian (mai all’indietro) gestisce le posizioni; il salto a break-even smussa i ritracciamenti. Il TP opzionale è calcolato sul rischio Donchian al prezzo reale di apertura (R/R) , non sul
YinYang Reverse
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
What goes to the extreme must reverse; what goes to the negative will bring prosperity. This EA captures technical rallies when there are consecutive bearish (bullish) candles making new lows (highs). It buys on the upward reversal when a consecutive bearish candle starts to retrace from a low position. It sells on the downward reversal when a consecutive bullish candle starts to retrace from a high position. === 物極必反、否極泰來 此 EA 捕捉連續陰(陽)燭創新低(高)時的技術性反彈(Technical Rally) 在 連續陰 燭 低位 回調開始時反手買升 在 連續
Hedging Breakout
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/104671 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/110506 L'Hedging Breakout Expert Advisor è uno strumento di trading sofisticato progettato per trarre vantaggio dai breakout del mercato impiegando al tempo stesso una solida gestione del rischio attraverso strategie di copertura. Questo EA è meticolosamente realizzato per identificare opportunità di breakout ottimali, sfruttando la maggiore liquidità del mercato per massimizzare i
Breakout Robot
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (3)
Experts
L'   EA Breakout Robot   è uno strumento di trading specializzato progettato per automatizzare   i breakout basati su sessioni temporali   . L'EA funziona disegnando un riquadro di intervallo di prezzo e linee di massimo/minimo in base ai parametri temporali specificati. Quando il prezzo supera il massimo o il minimo di questo intervallo definito, l'EA esegue automaticamente le operazioni. Le funzionalità principali del sistema si concentrano sul   breakout EURJPY   tra le 22:00 e le 02:00 GMT,
HF PropFirmFastPass
Wong Sze Wai
Experts
Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges   Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading ( HFT ) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than   PropFirmFastPass , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly .  Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including  Quantec Trading Capital , with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to e
Ultimate Simple
Narek Avetisyan
5 (1)
Experts
Ultimate Simple - полностью автоматизированная торговая система. Торговый робот работает на любых валютных парах и на любом таймфрейме. Работа робота основана на принципе дивергенции(против основного тренда). Объем входа в рынок и риски жестко контролируются на основе алгоритмов. Количество сделок ограничено уровнем свободной маржи в процентах, которое по умолчанию равно 1500% (во входных параметрах level = 1500.00). Объем входа в рынок зависит от количества свободных средств на счету, а если с
Geolot EA
Merkabot
Experts
Geolot EA is an automated trading approach that utilizes a logic of money management and a lot size sequence to operate in the foreign exchange market (Forex), specifically in the EUR/USD currency pair. Here's a description of how the Geolot strategy works: 1. Money Management: Geolot strategy employs specific money management principles to operate with an initial capital of 1.500 euros. This management determines the amount of capital to risk in each trade, based on the distance between posit
Neon Bot EA
Aleksandr Ivanov
Experts
They say that currency market is flat most of the time.  NEON Bot EA based on this principle namely on the logic price's return to average value with filtering entry due to custom indicator. EA uses the strategy of martingale therefore it sets stop-loss for each position separately. Also the quantity of orders in the grid is limited. Don't try to change recommended MM to avoid a large drawdown.  Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/samivanov/seller !Attention! EA is sensitive to chart perio
XAU Marti
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker. Broker Link :  https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188 Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IetLj8ZC-AehDXQLJCTYfWGn3GB4JgqU/view?usp=sharing MT5 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136467 XAU Marti The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential! Why This EA Stands Out: RSI-POWERED ENTRIES   - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probab
SentimentEA
Sergii Onyshchenko
Experts
This is a rarely working EA.  I recommend this EA for institutional funds. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD. Working timeframe M1 . Orders 1-3 series per month - is optimal. Public monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/616195 Strategy EA sells when is expensive and buys when cheap. If % bulls in a moment  <x   EA is searching for buys. If % bulls in a moment  >y  EA is searching for sells. For opening EA orders, used Market Structure High (MSH) - Market Structure Low (MSL). Parameters
Tradonator nextGen
Wolfgang Kuebel
4 (2)
Experts
The Tradonator nextGen! trades not primarily on indicators or prices, but at the beginning of every new candle (controlled by Timeframe). determines the trading direction due to the integrated indicator, which can measure trend and volatility. creates a Sell- and a Buypool and manages them isolated. calculates with every trade for each of the pools a previously defined profit target and closes the pool only with a total profit once this goal has been achieved. basically works with any currency
BotForex Rsi Cci Scalper
Thierry Iltis
Experts
This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can trade any market, any timeframe and any currency pair. The EA uses simple indicators like SMA, RSI and CCI, and a smart martingale system, that does not open systematical new positions, but waits for a new signal for each new order, wich is limiting drawdown compared to other martingale systems. It uses a combination of seven strategies you can select in the parameters to fit your needs. The strategy tester in MetaTrader 4 can give you the setup y
Price action with smart money management
Debashish Sahu
Experts
This PRICE ACTION  trading EA is best for low risk steady growth. The EA has ability to smartly increase and decrease risk percent per trade  to maximize the gain. No INDICATORS are used of any kind. There is NO HEDGING or MARTINGALE. This Ea is fully set and forget based, but if you want you can also manually move your stop and profit target and can also close the trades whenever you want, it will not affect the EA algorithm. If You are new to robot trading, run with default settings. NOTE:
Sven AI Trading BOT EA
Sven Unglaube
Experts
Sven AI Trading BOT EA is operating Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage Strategies by new moderne Artificial Intelligence Technologies ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new moderne Artificial Intelligence Grid Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency trading of CFDs, Currencies, Forex (FX), Indices, Indexes, Stocks, Shares, ETFs, Gold, Commodities, Metals, ETCs, Futures and Options into MetaTrader 4 Platform ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new High Quantity and High Quality Artificial Int
Bunny
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
Algolution HK50
Kin Ching Chan
Experts
All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase. Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately. Introducing the HK50 Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner! Risk management We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users ma
Trend Candle Sell EA
GIORGIO LIBERTI GARLET
Experts
SPECIAL PRICE  Great offers on all products. Great opportunities. Trend Candle Sell EA is an EA that opens the position on each candle but using the signal of three bands WPR and bollinger. The signal is taken when it occurs above or below a certain average that you can choose in the Period MA item. Use it with the Intuitive Tren Candle indicator. Activate it from the button on the graph and deactivate it whenever you want. This way you will profitably manage money management. Put the paramete
EA Index Flip
Stefano Cocconi
Experts
SENTITI LIBERO DI AGGIUNGERE UNA RECENSIONE PER AIUTARE ME E GLI ALTRI CLIENTI ISCRIVITI ALLA MIA CHAT PER AGGIORNAMENTI E NOTIZIE SUI MIEI PRODOTTI E SERVIZI Controlla i miei prodotti Contattami per scoprire tutti i miei servizi EA Index Flip è un Expert Advisor che utilizza un sistema a griglia per consentire al trader di ottenere grandi rendimenti senza perdere denaro. US100 -> Performance dal vivo - Attivo da settembre US500 -> Performance dal vivo - Attivo da ottobre Strategia di t
Correlation Hunter
Aleksandr Shifanov
Experts
Demo version of the advisor Correlation Hunter The full version can be found at the link  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64481 The Expert Advisor appeared thanks to many years of analysis of the movement of correlated currency pairs in the Forex market. The full version does not use any blocks You can test the Expert Advisor on a demo account for an unlimited time. Nobody limits you in time. The main task is to choose the most optimal settings for working with your broker You can se
Zoom MAX AI
Nguyen Phuong Hoang
Experts
Zoom MAX AI Before you buy all of my products please be aware of the risks involved: 1) Please do not over believe in backtesting result . No one can 100% predict the future . 2) The best setting is default, but you can find the best by yourself each special conditions 3) Sometimes a confliction of market can cause the account a short period of Drawdown , Please get ready for it and wait for profit. 4) Super Trade AI are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and s
MagicIshimoku
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading robot works on the basis of determining price consolidation zones due to three overlapping Ishimoku indicator readings with different settings according to the Golden Ratio number. This analysis method allows you to predict price movement with high accuracy. Each position has Stop Loss and Take Profit. Each position is controlled by a short trailing stop. Recommended trading tools, 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Percentage risk for the calculation of the tr
Pro Price Action OB EA mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO PRICE ACTION OB EA - è un fantastico sistema di trading automatico basato sulla ricerca del price action! Questo è un Expert Adviser "imposta e dimentica" che si occupa di tutto il trading per te! 7 Set_file disponibili! Usa i Set_file (v25.17) dalla sezione "Commenti" per utilizzare/testare l'EA. L'idea di trading si basa sul famoso e potente pattern di price action: OutsideBar! Pro Price Action OB EA è un ottimo investimento: funzionerà per te per anni e anni, tutti i Set_file hanno u
The Trend Professor
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
The Trend Professor is a moving average based indicator designed for the purpose of helping the community of traders to analyse the price trend. The indicator will be displayed in the main chart as it is indicated on the screenshot section. How it works The indicator has lines of moving averages and colored histograms to depict the direction of the trend. There will be a fast signal line colored blue/yellow/red at some points. The red/yellow colored lines stands for bearish trend/signal while th
Hedge Way
Everton Fontes Dos Santos
Experts
Hedge Way Introducing Hedge Way, an innovative Expert Advisor (EA) that strategically utilizes the hedge strategy to close both full and partial orders, aiming to minimize risk and optimize results. This marks the release of an advanced EA, renowned for its unique operational capability. While it can automatically open orders, its true potential is revealed when used manually as part of a strategy. Instead of relying solely on the conventional stop loss, this EA employs a hedge technique, gradu
Var moment pulse robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
VarMomentPulse is a unique trading algorithm developed with precision and flexibility in mind, based on an extensive historical data cluster. Its operation is grounded in the principles of analyzing crossovers between normalized moving averages and dispersions across various time intervals, enabling it to uncover new opportunities in evaluating market trends. Key Features of the VarMomentPulse Robot: Adaptability to Volatility:The use of price dispersion analysis allows VarMomentPulse to accou
Cleopatra EA
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Experts
Ciao Commercianti! EA ha un track record dal vivo con 3,5 anni di trading stabile con bassi drawdown: Spettacolo dal vivo La versione MT4 può essere trovata qui Vi presento la strategia "Cleopatra EA", Cleopatra un design bello e intelligente, con una forma di recupero che si adatta costantemente dove il suo potere è la versatilità La sua strategia principale è quella di leggere il mercato nella sua elasticità, potremo analizzare il range di entrata in diversi modi. Questo può essere molto
Smooth Lift MT4
Aleksandr Khmelevskii
Experts
Seven copies left at $99 USD. Next price is 149 USD Smooth Lift is an indicator-based trading system that includes 7 indicators, including trend indicators, volume indicators and indicators of possible price movement strength. They are used to confirm the analysis of the main Smooth Lift trading system. The trading is performed on 24/5. The strategy was developed taking into account the movement of the currency pair USDCHF and the best trading performance is on it. Recommendations: - H1 USDC
GerFX Crypto Maniac
Exler Consulting GmbH
Experts
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.35 (26)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.76 (46)
Experts
Capybara EA è un sistema avanzato e automatizzato che segue il trend basato sull'indicatore Hama. Se il mercato diventa ribassista e l'indicatore diventa rosso l'EA venderà, se il mercato diventa rialzista e l'indicatore diventa blu l'EA acquisterà. L'EA è in grado di rilevare con precisione l'inizio di trend rialzisti e ribassisti e controllerà le operazioni aperte in stile martingala/griglia finché non raggiunge TP. Coppie consigliate: tutte le principali coppie come eurusd; audusd; GBPSD; nzd
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1063)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per il trading di oro. L'operazione si basa sull'apertura degli ordini utilizzando l'indicatore Gold Stuff, quindi l'EA lavora secondo la strategia "Trend Follow", che significa seguire la tendenza. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato. M Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazio
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (33)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Experts
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promo lancio! Sono rimaste solo poche copie a 449$! Prossimo prezzo: 599$ Prezzo finale: 999$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro si unisce al club degli EA che commerciano oro, ma con una grand
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Vendita lampo per 24 ore - Solo $149  "HFT Pass Prop Firms" è un Expert Advisor (EA) specificamente progettato per partecipare alla sfida HFT, operando con la coppia US30. Per scoprire altri Expert Advisor e Indicatori di primo piano, visita: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Sono Los, per favore iscriviti per ricevere ulteriori aggiornamenti: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ Cos'è l'HFT? L'high-frequency trading (HFT) è un metodo di trading che utilizza po
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
Experts
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal  MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level breakout stra
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
1 copy left for  $249 Next price  -->  $299 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position ma
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping è un Expert Advisor progettato appositamente per tre coppie di valute principali: EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD. Segnali Rimane solo 1 copia su 10 a questo prezzo. Prezzo successivo: $599.99 Disponibile per MT4 e MT5 MT5 Non utilizza griglia, martingala, intelligenza artificiale, reti neurali o arbitraggio. Ogni trade ha uno Stop Loss (SL) fisso, diverso per ogni coppia. I profitti sono protetti tramite Trailing Stop. L’EA è attivo su conti reali da oltre 6 mesi, dimostrando reddi
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
Altri dall’autore
BTC Sniper
Hergerberger OÜ
Experts
Welcome to BTC Sniper MT4 EA, I created this Bitcoin scalper to profit from the crypto world as well, and profit on the weekends. Recommended account size: $1000 Recommended leverage: 1:500 Timeframe: 1 minute chart Asset: Bitcoin Just apply to a bitcoin chart on 1 minute timeframe and  TURN TestTrading to false!! this is so important,  and it starts working. It may open multiple positions on specific criteria and scale the profits or manage drawdown. Risk Disclaimer: No one can promise guar
Dual Timeframe Price vs MA EA MT5
Hergerberger OÜ
Experts
What it does (strategy logic) Two timeframes TF1 (Entry): Buy when a completed TF1 candle closes below the TF1 MA (contrarian buy). Sell when a completed TF1 candle closes above the TF1 MA (contrarian sell). Optionally require an actual cross from the previous bar to the current bar. TF2 (Exit): If long, exit when TF2 close crosses below the TF2 MA (or below MA-ATR band if enabled). If short, exit when TF2 close crosses above the TF2 MA (or above MA-ATR band if enabled). Optional filters & quali
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione