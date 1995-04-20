ATR Navigator
- Indicatori
- Nico Kreuschmer
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
A professional-grade volatility analysis tool that combines Average True Range (ATR) channels with a real-time dashboard, providing traders with instant market volatility insights.
KEY FEATURES:
✓ Dynamic ATR Channels (80%, 100%, 130%) - Individually adjustable
✓ Real-time Volatility Dashboard
✓ Multi-timeframe Analysis
✓ Clear Visual Labels
✓ Customizable Settings
WHAT YOU GET:
• Six ATR-based volatility channels showing potential support/resistance zones
• Professional dashboard displaying current volatility metrics
• Real-time percentage calculations of price movement vs ATR
• Easy-to-read labels showing channel percentages
• Instant visual feedback on market conditions
PERFECT FOR:
• Range traders
• Breakout traders
• Swing traders
• Volatility-based trading strategies
• Risk management
CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS:
• ATR Period
• Channel Thresholds (80%, 100%, 130%)
• Dashboard Position
• Visual Settings
• Timeframe Selection
The indicator helps you:
✔ Identify potential support and resistance levels
✔ Measure current market volatility
✔ Compare price movement to average ranges
✔ Make informed trading decisions
✔ Manage risk more effectively
Compatible with all currency pairs and timeframes.
Perfect for both beginners and experienced traders.
Installation is quick and easy - simply add to your chart and start analyzing market volatility immediately!
Free updates and customer support included.
Note: This is a technical analysis tool and should be used as part of a complete trading strategy.