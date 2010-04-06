Session Reversal Pro

Expert Advisor Description: Session Reversal Pro


Overview
Session Reversal Pro is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who wish to explore session-based reversal strategies. It uses price action analysis, including some concepts inspired by Inner Circle Trader (ICT) teachings, such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH). This EA is built to operate on various timeframes and instruments, with a focus on Gold (XAUUSD). It can also be applied to pairs like GBPUSD, EURUSD, and indices such as US100 and US30. Trading carries risks, and this EA does not guarantee profits. Results depend on market conditions and user settings.


How It Works
The EA identifies trading opportunities by tracking price ranges during a defined session period, typically from 4 AM to 11 AM server time (adjustable). It looks for price movements that break key swing points (BOS) and shift market direction (CHOCH) after sweeping session highs or lows. Trades are opened with calculated stop-loss and take-profit levels based on these levels. Position management options like trailing stops, partial closes, and breakeven adjustments are included to assist with trade handling.


Key Features


  1. Session Range Tracking
    • Monitors price highs and lows during a user-set session period.

    • Displays the session range on the chart with a customizable rectangle (default color: green).


  2. Price Action Analysis
    • Detects BOS when price breaks swing highs (bullish) or lows (bearish).

    • Identifies CHOCH for entries:
      • Bullish: After a bearish BOS, price sweeps below the session low, then breaks a swing high.

      • Bearish: After a bullish BOS, price sweeps above the session high, then breaks a swing low.


    • Visualizes swing points, BOS, and CHOCH with adjustable colors.


  3. Trade Management
    • Opens trades with stop-loss set to prior swing points and take-profit at session extremes.

    • Offers optional trailing stop (default: starts at 50 points, trails 50 points behind).

    • Includes partial close (default: 50% at 30 points profit) and breakeven (default: at 20 points).

    • Allows single or multiple trades per signal (default: single trade).


  4. Lot Size Calculation
    • Scales lot size based on account equity and risk percentage (default: 1% risk).

    • Falls back to a fixed lot size (default: 0.1) if risk percentage is set to zero.

    • Checks available margin to avoid trades when funds are insufficient.


  5. Customization Options
    • Adjustable session times, timeframe (default: M4), and visual colors.

    • Toggleable features for trailing stop, partial close, and breakeven.


Recommended Use
This EA performs well on Gold (XAUUSD) using the 4-minute (M4) timeframe with default settings. It can also be tested on GBPUSD, EURUSD, US100, and US30. Users are encouraged to start with the default values and adjust them based on their own testing. The EA is flexible but requires careful configuration to suit different markets.


Important Notes
Trading with Session Reversal Pro involves risks, and profits are not guaranteed. Market conditions can lead to losses, and past performance in testing does not ensure future results. Users should test the EA on a demo account to understand its behavior before using it with real funds. The EA uses ICT-inspired concepts but adapts them for automated trading, which may differ from manual strategies.


Input Parameters


  • Session Settings:
    • SessionStartHour (default: 4): Start time of the session.

    • SessionEndHour (default: 11): End time of the session range.

    • TradingEndHour (default: 19): End of the trading window.

    • SessionName (default: "Tokyo"): Label shown on the chart.


  • Trade Settings:
    • RiskPercent (default: 1.0): Percentage of equity risked per trade.

    • LotSize (default: 0.1): Fixed lot size if RiskPercent is 0.

    • AllowMultipleTrades (default: false): Enable multiple trades per signal.

    • NumberOfTrades (default: 5): Number of trades if multiple enabled.


  • Position Management:
    • UseTrailingStop (default: true): Enable trailing stop.

    • TrailingStartPoints (default: 50): Points to start trailing.

    • TrailingDistancePoints (default: 50): Distance to trail stop-loss.

    • UsePartialClose (default: true): Enable partial close.

    • PartialClosePercent (default: 50.0): Percentage to close.

    • PartialClosePoints (default: 30): Points to trigger partial close.

    • UseBreakeven (default: true): Enable breakeven.

    • BreakevenPoints (default: 20): Points to set stop-loss to entry.


  • Visualization:
    • Timeframe (default: PERIOD_M4): Chart timeframe for analysis.

    • SessionRectColor (default: green): Session rectangle color.

    • SwingHighColor (default: blue), SwingLowColor (default: red): Swing point colors.

    • BullishBOSColor (default: blue), BearishBOSColor (default: red): BOS line colors.

    • BullishCHOCHColor (default: green), BearishCHOCHColor (default: orange-red): CHOCH line colors.


Why Use Session Reversal Pro?
This EA offers a structured approach to session-based trading with adjustable settings. It includes tools for trade management and visual aids to track price action. Designed for simplicity, it provides flexibility without promising specific outcomes. Test it thoroughly to see if it fits your trading style.


Usage Tips
Begin with default settings on Gold (XAUUSD) at the M4 timeframe. Adjust session times or risk settings as needed after testing on a demo account. Be aware that market volatility can affect performance, and no trading system ensures consistent gains.


Support
For questions or help with settings, contact us through the MQL5 Market platform. Use Session Reversal Pro responsibly, understanding its risks and limitations.


