EA GoldMatrix Pro MT4

Fully automatic portfolio of advisors for XAUUSD (Gold) / MT4 platform.
Timeframe H1

This is a smaller version of my full advisor:

The advisor contains two strategies developed for Gold. I added strategies that have proven themselves in my real trading in recent years to this advisor.
The advisor is a ready-made portfolio that contains two profitable strategies for trading specifically for Gold.
Each strategy has a stop loss.
  1. Minimum Deposit = $200. Recommended Deposit = $500.
  2. Risk per trade is set at 1% (in the advisor settings).
  3. The advisor is fully configured and ready to trade by default (as is).
The advisor does not contain any:
  • pseudo-neural networks;
  • grids;
  • short take profits with giant stop losses;
  • Martingales.
In the advisor settings, view all the magic numbers (they should all be different, and differ from those if you use other advisors on Gold)

Also set the settings:
  • UseMoneyManagement = true;
  • Decimals = 2 when LotsIfNoMM = 0.01 (Decimals = 1 when LotsIfNoMM = 0.1)
  • Do not change MaxLots;
  • InitialCapital = 20,000 USD (if you have an account with a prop firm of 20,000 and you only have this one advisor), if you have an account with a prop firm = 20,000, but several other advisors are trading, then it is recommended to allocate a smaller amount for this advisor. You need to divide the deposit amount by the number of advisors that are trading on your account.
Attention:
The profitability of the strategy in the past does NOT guarantee the profitability of the strategy in the future - use ONLY available funds!


Be careful!

The author sells this software product ONLY from this Market mql5.com. I regularly review all my advisors, correct errors and improve them.

All advisors with the same name on other trading platforms are fraudulent!

