The Greatest XAUUSD h1

1

The Ultimate Automated Trading Solution for XAUUSD on H1 Timeframe

The Greatest EA is a state-of-the-art automated trading system specifically optimized for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the H1 timeframe. With 5 years of proven backtesting results, this EA delivers consistent performance and robust risk management, making it an ideal choice for both retail traders and prop firm challenges. Whether you're looking to grow your account or pass a funded account evaluation, The Greatest EA is your trusted partner in the forex and commodities market.

Key Features of The Greatest EA

  1. Optimized for XAUUSD H1

    • Specifically designed and tested for the XAUUSD pair on the 1-hour chart.

    • Delivers reliable performance in trending and ranging markets.

  2. Proven Track Record

    • 5 Years of Backtesting: Extensive historical testing ensures the EA performs well under various market conditions.

    • Consistent results with a focus on risk-adjusted returns.

  3. Prop Firm Ready

    • Compliant with prop firm rules, including strict risk management and drawdown limits.

    • Ideal for passing funded account challenges and scaling your trading career.

  4. Flexible Trading Modes

    • Hedge Mode: Trade both long and short positions simultaneously.

    • Only Long: Focus exclusively on buying opportunities.

    • Only Short: Focus exclusively on selling opportunities.

  5. Advanced Money Management

    • Fixed Lot Size: Trade with a predefined lot size.

    • Percentage of Balance/Equity: Adjust risk based on a percentage of your account balance or equity.

    • Fixed Risk per Trade: Set a fixed monetary risk amount for each trade.

  6. Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit

    • Use predefined stop loss and take profit levels or set your own values in pips.

    • Optional trailing stop feature to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor.

  7. Target Profit and Stop Loss

    • Set daily profit and loss targets to automatically close all positions when reached.

    • Trading resumes at a specified time after targets are hit.

  8. Session Management

    • Define trading hours for each day of the week (Sunday to Friday).

    • Automatically close trades at the end of the session or on Friday.

  9. Comprehensive Risk Protections

    • Max Spread Protection: Avoid trading during high spread conditions.

    • Max Open Positions/Lots: Limit the number of open positions or total lots to control exposure.

    • Daily Loss and Drawdown Limits: Protect your account from excessive losses.

    • Equity Protections: Set minimum and maximum equity levels to safeguard your account.

  10. Real-Time Info Panel

    • Monitor key metrics such as balance, equity, free margin, open positions, and more directly on your chart.

    • Track daily, weekly, and monthly performance statistics.

How The Greatest EA Works

The Greatest EA uses a combination of technical indicators and advanced algorithms to identify high-probability trading opportunities on the XAUUSD H1 chart. Here's how it operates:

  1. Signal Generation:

    • The EA analyzes price action and indicator signals to generate buy or sell signals.

    • It evaluates multiple strategies simultaneously to ensure optimal entry and exit points.

  2. Risk Management:

    • Before opening a trade, the EA checks for compliance with all risk parameters (e.g., max spread, open positions, daily loss limits).

    • If conditions are not met, the trade is skipped to protect your account.

  3. Trade Execution:

    • Once a valid signal is confirmed, the EA calculates the appropriate lot size based on your money management settings.

    • It places the trade with predefined stop loss and take profit levels.

  4. Trade Management:

    • The EA continuously monitors open positions and adjusts stop loss levels using the trailing stop feature (if enabled).

    • It closes trades when profit or loss targets are reached or when the trading session ends.

  5. Performance Tracking:

    • The built-in info panel provides real-time updates on your account status, open positions, and overall performance.

    • Historical performance data is also available for analysis.

Why Choose The Greatest EA?

  • Proven Performance: Backed by 5 years of backtesting on XAUUSD H1.

  • Prop Firm Ready: Designed to meet the strict requirements of funded account challenges.

  • Fully Automated: Trade 24/5 without manual intervention.

  • Customizable: Tailor the EA to your risk tolerance and trading preferences.

  • Robust Protections: Advanced risk management features to safeguard your capital.

  • Versatile Strategies: Multiple strategies for different market conditions.

  • User-Friendly: Easy to install and configure, even for beginners.

Get Started with The Greatest EA Today!

Take your trading to the next level with The Greatest Expert Advisor. Whether you're looking to automate your trading strategy, grow your account, or pass a prop firm challenge, The Greatest EA offers the tools and flexibility you need to succeed in the forex and commodities market.

Download now and experience the future of automated trading!



Filtro:
Wang Lin
143
Wang Lin 2025.08.29 14:51 
 

This is a fake EA. This is the first EA I bought. I regret buying it. The principal is basically liquidated. You'll know just by backtesting from his release date.

Rispondi alla recensione