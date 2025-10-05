SIAB Engulfing MT5
- Indicatori
- Sevgi Hilal Kilic
- Versione: 1.0
SIAB-Engulfing V1.00
The Engulfing Indicator is a candlestick pattern signaling potential price reversals. A bullish engulfing occurs when a larger bullish candle follows a smaller bearish one, suggesting an upward trend. A bearish engulfing follows a larger bearish candle after a smaller bullish one, indicating a possible downward trend
Features indicator:
- 1.show engulfing patterns in chart
2.All time frame work
3.Supports : MT5
Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester
