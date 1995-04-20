Visual Eagle Dive Indicator MT4

Visual Eagle Dive Indicator

The Eagle Dive Indicator is your ultimate tool for analyzing and interpreting market movements with precision. This powerful indicator is designed to help you visualize key market trends and patterns, but it is not optimized. It has been intentionally created for you to customize and optimize according to your trading style and preferences.

Key Features and Entry Logic Market Diving Signals: The Eagle Dive Indicator identifies critical market movements, resembling the decisive dive of an eagle targeting its prey. This logic is based on detecting significant price shifts and potential reversals.

Trend Alignment: The indicator uses advanced calculations to identify when the market aligns with specific trends. It tracks divergences and confluences in price movement, ensuring traders have a clear visual of the market’s pulse.

Dynamic Zone Analysis: Dive zones are dynamically highlighted, showing areas of high probability for price bounces or trend shifts. This feature gives traders an edge in spotting prime entry and exit points.

Entry Logic:

Bullish Scenario: When the indicator signals an upward dive, it’s a potential opportunity to enter long positions.

Bearish Scenario: When the indicator flags a downward dive, it suggests considering short positions. The logic is designed to adapt to various market conditions, ensuring flexibility and precision.

Visual Clarity: With an easy-to-interpret graphical interface, the Eagle Dive Indicator makes market analysis straightforward, allowing traders to make decisions confidently.

Why This Indicator? Customizable: Tailor the settings to suit your preferred trading strategy.

Optimizable: Created with flexibility in mind, this indicator invites you to refine and optimize it for maximum effectiveness.

Adaptable: Works across multiple timeframes and currency pairs, making it a versatile choice for all trading styles.

Technical Details Designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

Compatible with all major currency pairs, commodities, and indices.

User-friendly with detailed settings for customization.

Support and Resources If you have any questions or need assistance, don’t hesitate to contact me directly via message. I’m here to support your trading journey!

Explore more tools and expert advisors on my MQL5 profile. Let’s take your trading to the next level!


SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicatori
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
Three Black Crows pattern md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Pattern 3 Black Crows" per MT4, senza ridisegnare, senza ritardi. - L'indicatore "Pattern 3 Black Crows" è molto potente per il trading di Price Action. - L'indicatore rileva i pattern ribassisti "3 Black Crows" sul grafico: segnale di freccia rossa sul grafico (vedi immagini). - Con avvisi su PC, dispositivi mobili ed e-mail. - È disponibile anche il suo indicatore gemello, il "Pattern 3 White Soldiers" rialzista (segui il link qui sotto). - L'indicatore "Pattern 3 Bl
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicatori
Indicatore di gestione del rischio e monitoraggio dei limiti per trader professionisti e account di valutazione (Prop) Questo strumento visualizza esclusivamente sul grafico informazioni precise su gestione del rischio e limiti, per aiutarti a decidere con maggiore concentrazione. L’indicatore non apre/chiude/modifica operazioni e non interferisce con gli Expert Advisor. Caratteristiche Monitoraggio del drawdown giornaliero e totale Calcola e mostra il drawdown giornaliero e totale in base a Ba
Gann Angles end Box
Kirill Borovskii
Indicatori
This indicator is, without a doubt, the best variation of the Gann Angles among others. It allows traders using Gann methods to automatically calculate the Gann angles for the traded instrument. The scale is automatically calculated when the indicator is attached to the chart. When switching timeframes, the indicator recalculates the scale for the current timeframe. Additionally, you can enter your own scales for the Gann angles. You can enter your own scales either for both vectors or for each
Squeeze Box
Sinan Durkan
Indicatori
**Squeeze Box Indicator**   Squeeze Box  is a powerful technical analysis indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to support day trading strategies. This indicator analyzes market movements to detect bullish and bearish breakout signals, enabling traders to capture trends early. With its customizable features and user-friendly interface, it is ideal for both novice and experienced traders. ### Features and Functions - **Bullish and Bearish Signals**: Identifies market break
FREE
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicatori
VR Cub è un indicatore per ottenere punti di ingresso di alta qualità. L'indicatore è stato sviluppato per facilitare i calcoli matematici e semplificare la ricerca dei punti di ingresso in una posizione. La strategia di trading per la quale è stato scritto l'indicatore ha dimostrato la sua efficacia per molti anni. La semplicità della strategia di trading è il suo grande vantaggio, che consente anche ai trader alle prime armi di commerciare con successo con essa. VR Cub calcola i punti di apert
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicatori
Il nostro indicatore Basic Support and Resistance è la soluzione necessaria per aumentare l'analisi tecnica.Questo indicatore consente di proiettare i livelli di supporto e resistenza sul grafico/ MT5 gratuita Funzionalità Integrazione dei livelli di Fibonacci: Con la possibilità di visualizzare i livelli di Fibonacci insieme a livelli di supporto e resistenza, il nostro indicatore ti dà una visione ancora più profonda del comportamento del mercato e delle possibili aree di inversione. Ottimi
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicatori
KT Renko Patterns analizza il grafico Renko mattone per mattone per individuare i pattern grafici più famosi, frequentemente utilizzati dai trader nei vari mercati finanziari. Rispetto ai grafici basati sul tempo, i grafici Renko rendono il trading basato sui pattern più semplice e visivamente chiaro grazie alla loro struttura pulita. KT Renko Patterns include diversi pattern Renko, molti dei quali sono ampiamente spiegati nel libro “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” di Prashant Shah. Un E
FXTrader Ariel TakeProfit Stoploss Indicator
Ariel Capja
Indicatori
This is the FXTraderariel-TakeProfit - Stop Loss Indicator . It provides you 3 potential Take Profits and 1 Stop Loss. These potential targets are computed based on several methods . The indicator can be used on every time frame, but we advise to use it on H1, H4 and D1. Especially if you are a novice trader. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller time frames (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system. It doesn't provide you a Signal nor can predict the m
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato - uno strumento di trading efficiente per MT4! - Nuova generazione di oscillatori - guarda le immagini per vedere come usarlo. - L'oscillatore Dynamic Scalping ha zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato adattive. - L'oscillatore è uno strumento ausiliario per trovare punti di ingresso esatti dalle aree dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato. - Valori di ipervenduto: sotto la linea verde, valori di ipercomprato: sopra
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicatori
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Supporta MT4
Alexey Isavnin
Indicatori
Supporta is a trading indicator that automatically identifies support and resistance levels and their strengths from price movements and draws them on price charts. The instrument supports both the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals and can be used on any financial instrument and any timeframe. The MetaTrader 5 version is available on the market as Supporta MT5 . For full documentation and quick start, please refer to the official guidebook which is available for download in the comments se
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicatori
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicatori
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicatori
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicatori
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Indicatori
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
RTrends
Nikolay Likhovid
Indicatori
The RTrends indicator does two things: first, it automatically draws the layout of the price chart by plotting trend lines and, secondly, it produces bearish and bullish signals. The layout reflects the fractal nature of the market. Trends from different time horizons are applied simultaneously on the chart. Thus, from a single chart a trader can see trend lines of higher timeframes. The lines, depending on the horizon, differ in color and width: the older the horizon, the thicker the line is. T
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
KT Double Top Bottom MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
The double top bottom pattern is arguably one of the technical analysis's most popular chart patterns. These patterns are used to capitalize on recurring patterns and identify trend reversal patterns, thereby creating well-placed entry and exit levels. The KT Double Top Bottom is based on these patterns and fine-tunes the trade signal development process for traders. Features It's based on one of the most reliable trading patterns and brings some fine-tuning and automation to the process. Also
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Indicatori
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicatori
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF
Sergey Efimenko
5 (4)
Indicatori
Questo è un indicatore MTF dei livelli di supporto e resistenza basato sugli   estremi dell'indicatore Advanced ZigZag Dynamic   e/o   Extended Fractals   con etichette dei prezzi (può essere disabilitato). È possibile selezionare TF più alti per la modalità MTF. Per impostazione predefinita, i livelli vengono generati in base ai punti indicatori ZigZag. I punti indicatori frattali possono essere utilizzati anche insieme a ZigZag o al suo posto. Per semplificare l'uso e risparmiare tempo di CPU,
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicatori
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
