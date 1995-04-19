Add On IQ7 Matrix 1

Disclaimer:

This product is an Add-On module designed to complement the main MT4 product listed in our bio/profile/about section. As an integrated component, it cannot function independently. Please activate it only when the main product is already running and operational.

Important at the beginning of the installation:

  • The system will access the latest history database of all timeframes from 8 registered pairs simultaneously.
  • If a database defect is found, the system will automatically shutdown/freezes.
  • Restart repeatedly until stable, for at least 10 minutes.
  • Recommended to use a new MetaTrader fresh from your broker or delete old history files.

Functions of the buttons for the main graph:

  • "8 SYMBOLS": ON - Changes the symbol every 18 seconds.
  • "TIMEFRAMES": ON - Changes the timeframe every 18 seconds.
  • "8 SHADOWS": ON - Ranks pairs in the same condition.
  • "JUSTIFIED": ON - Tidies up the graph position.
  • "REVERSAL CODE" - Recalculates the reversal level.
  • "NEW" - Refreshes memory to fix problems.
  • Symbol, Timeframe, and Zoom buttons adjust automatically.

Functions of the buttons on the Trade Panel:

  • "OPEN BUY & SELL" - Opens a position based on TP & SL values.
  • "PENDING BUY & SELL" - Orders a position with automatic limit or stop.
  • "CLOSE OPEN & ORDER" - Closes all open positions or orders.

Follow the explanation before trading:

  • Disable "8 Symbols," "Timeframes," and "Justified."
  • Executions only on the active chart.
  • Change price by placing the cursor on Orders/TP/SL.
  • Disable “Justified” to change chart height.

Functions of the buttons on EA-AutoRobot:

  • "EA-Limit": ON - Places Limit Order & TP according to Support123 and Resistance123.
  • "EA-Stop": ON - Places Stop Order & TP according to Support123 and Resistance123.

Visualization of signals:

  • Designed to be processed reflexively by the subconscious.
  • Levels will match each individual's ability to observe market conditions for at least a week.


