AI MapeX MT4
- Experts
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Versione: 2.88
- Attivazioni: 8
The mean absolute percentage error ( MAPE ), also known as mean absolute percentage deviation ( MAPD ), is a measure of prediction accuracy of a forecasting method in statistics .It usually expresses the accuracy as a ratio defined by the formula:MAPE = 100 1 n ∑ t = 1 n | A t − F t A t |
where A t is the actual value and F t is the forecast value. Their difference is divided by the actual value A t . The absolute value of this ratio is summed for every forecasted point in time and divided by the number of fitted points n .
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (GOLD)
|Timeframe
|M5
|Capital
|min. $100
|Broker
|any broker
|Account type
|any, lower spread preferred
|Leverage
|from 1:20
|VPS
|preferred, but not mandatory, also MQL VPS
Designed specifically for gold, one of the most volatile instruments on the market.
Opens only 1 order with SL and TP (no grid, no martingale or other dangerous trading methods).
Write to me and I will send you set files (Aggressive, medium, Prop company).
P.S On the live signal there is a set file - Aggressive.