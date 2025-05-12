GoldenBug AI

GoldenBugAI  — Quantum Risk + Dual‑Model AI (LSTM + LightGBM) Trained on 15 years of market data. No optimization required. A fully automated EA with two ONNX models (LSTM + LightGBM), quantum‑grade risk management, and institutional‑style filters. Inside the terminal: model‑specific feature pipelines, regime‑aware weighting, ensemble arbitration, and portfolio‑level risk controls. No martingale, no grids.

      

  • Recommended symbol: XAUUSD; default timeframe: M5
  • Account types: hedging/netting; multi‑digits broker compatibility
  • Style: adaptive intraday/swing without averaging

                 Full description

                 Settings

  • Key advantages
  • Model training: ONNX models trained on 15 years of live market history, covering regime shifts, volatility cycles, and structural breaks.
  • Out‑of‑the‑box: no optimization required — plug and trade on recommended symbols.
  • LSTM + LightGBM ensemble: SOFT/HARD modes, disagreement control, regime‑based weights, single‑model fallback.
  • Quantum Risk : VaR/CVaR, Monte Carlo stress tests, 5 risk states, volatility index, predictive alerts, correlation risk.
  • Smart Money & microstructure: volume profile (POC), order flow, liquidity/spread/depth, stop‑hunt detection. Adjusts signal strength and position size without blocking trading.
  • Adaptive trailing/breakeven: ATR/volatility/time/trend based, with steps and minimum distances.
  • Time & Profit Closure: exits by profit/time/correlation, emergency handling of aging positions.
  • Compatibility: proper scaling for 2/3/5/6/8 digits and cent accounts (auto‑scaled thresholds, SL/TP).
  • Turbo tester: accelerated runs, muted logs, configurable update interval

  • Architecture modules
  • Dual‑Model AI: independent feature engineering and normalization; LSTM (480 features) and LightGBM (~103 features); weighted fusion and arbitration.
  • Quantum Risk: VaR/CVaR, risk states, stress scenarios, predictive alerts, QVI metrics, correlation risk.
  • Position management: market regime detection, dynamic sizing, partial profits, smart hedge.
  • Signal validator: priorities, mandatory checks (spread/volatility/trend), rejected‑signal logging.
  • Spread/Broker adaptation: fixed/adaptive spread filter, multi‑digits scaling, cent mode.
  • Trailing/BE/Time‑Profit: full adaptive exit stack, including specific logic for long‑lived positions.
  • Turbo Tester: fast ticks, log suppression, UpdateInterval.
  • Quick start
1) Attach to XAUUSD M5. 2) Load the provided market‑ready set. 3) No optimization is required — it works out of the box. 4) For prop firms: cap max_orders, set MaxDrawdownPercent, enable EnableEmergencyStop. 5) Tester: real ticks + EnableTesterTurbo = true.
  • Important
Trading involves risk. Start conservatively, scale risk gradually.


