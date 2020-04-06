Ai.CORE Breakout EA is a powerful and efficient trading tool designed to capitalize on daily breakout opportunities. It works by placing bidirectional pending orders based on the previous day's trading range, ensuring that these price levels remain untested before execution. This EA provides a wide array of trading behaviors, flexible position management options, and incorporates advanced modes like martingale and inverse martingale for enhanced performance.

- REAL SIGNAL:



Symbol

XAUUSD (GOLD)

Timeframe

H1

Capital minimum $300 Broker any broker

Account

type

any, lower spread preferred

Leverage from 1:100

VPS preferred, but not mandatory, also MQL VPS

Key Features:

Breakout Strategy: Utilizes daily breakout levels to identify and execute high-probability trades.

Utilizes daily breakout levels to identify and execute high-probability trades. Bidirectional Orders: Places pending buy and sell orders, ready to respond to price movements in either direction.

Places pending buy and sell orders, ready to respond to price movements in either direction. Advanced Modes: Includes martingale and inverse martingale settings for risk management and profit optimization.

Includes martingale and inverse martingale settings for risk management and profit optimization. Flexible Position Management: Tailor the EA to fit your trading style and goals with customizable settings.

Tailor the EA to fit your trading style and goals with customizable settings. Versatile Pair Compatibility: Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD), but adaptable to other currency pairs for experimentation.

Pairs:

Gold (XAU/USD)

Other pairs can be tested for additional trading opportunities.

Why Choose Ai.CORE Breakout EA?

Streamlines trading by automating complex breakout strategies.

Offers adaptability to various market conditions with its range of customizable settings.

Suitable for traders seeking precision and efficiency without constant monitoring.

Take your trading to the next level with Ai.CORE Breakout EA – the tool designed to optimize your performance and maximize your profits.

Note: For optimal performance, use this EA with a reliable VPS and perform thorough backtesting before live trading.



