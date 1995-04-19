Follow the Color

The indicator consist of a moving average, color candles and zigzag dots





The candles and moving average is non repaint but the zigzag dots repaint





The idea is to trade in the direction of the trend









Bullish signal - 1. Price above moving average

2. Green dot appeared below red candle

3. Enter after first green candle





Bearish signal - 1. Price below moving average

2. Red dot appeared above green candle

3. Enter after first red candle





Settings can be changed as preferred





Suitable for any symbol





Timeframe any with correct settings





Default - 5m to 15m





Please test before purchase






