Market Bottoms Finder

This non-repainting indicator, inspired by Larry Williams’ renowned "VIX Fix", replicates the power of the VIX (Volatility Index) but works across all asset classes—making it a versatile tool for traders. Originally designed for stock indices, this version adapts to any market, including forex, commodities, and crypto, providing valuable insights into potential market bottoms.





For more details, check out this pdf: https://www.ireallytrade.com/newsletters/VIXFix.pdf



Key Features:

Based on the widely-used TradingView community indicator, "CM_Williams_Vix_Fix Finds Market Bottoms"

Detects potential market bottoms by mimicking the VIX’s behavior across different asset classes.

Adjustable settings for enhanced flexibility across various markets.



Customizable color options to match user preferences



Buffers for easy integration with Expert Advisors







Strategy Example: While it’s recommended to combine this indicator with other tools for greater confluence, it can also be used as a standalone strategy. Here’s a simple strategy that demonstrates its potential:

Identify Potential Bottoms: Wait for the green bar to rise above the standard deviation line, signaling a potential market bottom. Confirmation: Watch for a silver bar after the green bar exceeds the standard deviation. Execute Trade: Once the silver bar appears, consider opening a buy position. Set your stop loss and take profit accordingly.





Note: This is an example of a basic strategy. I recommend testing various settings and market conditions to find what works best for your trading style.





Whether you're trading forex, stocks, or crypto, the indicator provides a reliable tool to help spot potential market bottoms. Use it to enhance your market analysis and improve your trading strategies.



Happy trading!

