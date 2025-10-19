Luna Gold – The Free Version of Golden Nights

I’m pleased to announce that the free edition of one of my most successful Expert Advisors – Golden Nights – is now available under the name Luna Gold.

Luna Gold is designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours, when the market tends to be calmer and more stable.

This EA represents a simplified version of Golden Nights, allowing you to experience the core strategy before upgrading to the premium edition.

Main Features

ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit

Breakeven and trailing stop mechanisms

Virtual or visible SL/TP options

Spread filter

Automatic trading time adjustment

All of these settings can be easily customized within the EA parameters.

Important Limitations in the Free Version

This free edition operates with a fixed lot size of 0.01.

The following advanced features are available only in the Golden Nights Premium version:

Recovery Mode

Automatic risk management based on account balance or equity

Daily and maximum drawdown limits – prop firm compatible

Additional filters and enhanced customization options

To unlock the full potential and flexibility of the strategy, consider upgrading to the Golden Nights EA Premium version.

User Guide

A detailed User Guide is provided to help you install, configure, and use the EA with ease.

Related Links

Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: Any

Minimum Capital: 200 USD

Broker: Low spread, stable overnight execution; swap-free account recommended

Note: If your broker does not use GMT+2 (with DST), please check your gold trading hours under Market Watch → Specification → Trading Times, and adjust the EA’s trading time accordingly.