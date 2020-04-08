Digital Arrows AM

The presented technical analysis indicator marks the points on the price chart of a financial instrument at which the short-term/long-term trend has changed its direction.

The indicator identifies the trend direction by analyzing the divergence of the price series with the data of the digital filter selected by the user.

The ability of the applied digital filters to adapt to sharp price fluctuations allows achieving high efficiency of the indicator signals in most markets.

The indicator signals are not redrawn.

In addition to the direct signals about the change in the price movement direction, the indicator draws trend lines on the price chart based on the values ​​of the digital filter.

The indicator trend lines allow you to visualize longer-term trends and filter out signals directed against them.

Rules for using the indicator for transactions to buy a financial instrument:

  • The appearance of an upward arrow is a signal to buy;
  • The signal appears after the bar is formed and is not redrawn;
  • After the signal to buy appears, you must wait for its confirmation - the price breaking the maximum of the bar on which the signal was given;
  • Considering the previous thesis, it is convenient to enter the market based on indicator signals using pending orders;
  • The stop loss level should be located at the point (arrow) of the indicator signal; 
  • The location of the indicator trend lines should be taken into account;
  • If the trend lines are below the closing price of the bar on which the buy signal was given, the signal is strong;
  • If the trend lines are above the closing price of the bar on which the buy signal was given, the signal is weak;
  • The appearance of a sell signal and its confirmation is a signal to close a position to buy a financial instrument;
  • It is rational to maintain an open position on markets with low volatility on a smaller TF than the one on which the position was opened.

Rules for using the indicator for transactions to sell a financial instrument:

  • The appearance of a downward arrow is a signal to sell;
  • The signal appears after the bar is completed and is not redrawn;
  • After the signal to sell appears, you must wait for its confirmation - the price breaking the minimum of the bar on which the signal was given;
  • Considering the previous thesis, it is convenient to enter the market based on indicator signals using pending orders;
  • The stop loss level should be located at the point (arrow) of the indicator signal;
  • The location of the indicator trend lines should be taken into account;
  • If the trend lines are above the closing price of the bar on which the sell signal was given, the signal is strong;
  • If the trend lines are below the closing price of the bar on which the sell signal was given, the signal is weak;
  • The appearance of a buy signal and its confirmation is a signal to close a position to sell a financial instrument;
  • It is rational to support an open position in markets with low volatility on a smaller TF than the one on which the position was opened.

Configurable indicator parameters:

  • DF__Type - type of digital filter for plotting the main trend line;
  • DF__Price - price used for the digital filter;
  • DF_Smoothing - additional smoothing of the main trend line;
  • DF_Smoothing_Method - method of additional smoothing of the main trend line;
  • DF_Shift - shift of the main trend line relative to the price;
  • Control__Price - type of control price with which the values ​​of the trend line are compared;
  • C_Price_Smoothing - additional smoothing for the values ​​of the control price;
  • C_Price_Smoothing_Method - method of additional smoothing for the values ​​of the control price;
  • Main_Trend_Line - the indicator displays the main trend line;
  • Additional_Trend_Lines - the indicator displays additional trend lines;
  • Distance - distance between the price chart and the indicator signals;
  • Alerts - the indicator displays a dialog box containing information about the signal;
  • Send Notification - the indicator sends a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes ID is specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab;
  • Send Mail - the indicator sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab.

Attention:

Please note that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that have been effective in the past will show the same results in the future.

To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.

It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account in the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.

With respect and best wishes,

Andriy Matviyevs'kyy


P.S.

If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.

I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.



Prodotti consigliati
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicatori
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Automated Trendlines
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (16)
Indicatori
Le linee di tendenza sono lo strumento più essenziale di analisi tecnica nel forex trading. Sfortunatamente, la maggior parte dei trader non li disegna correttamente. L'indicatore automatizzato delle linee di tendenza è uno strumento professionale per i trader seri che ti aiuta a visualizzare il movimento di tendenza dei mercati. Esistono due tipi di linee di tendenza, linee di tendenza rialziste e linee di tendenza ribassiste. Nella tendenza rialzista, la linea di tendenza Forex viene tracci
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Insider Scalper Binary
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Indicatori
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Trade Pinbar
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Indicatori
This indicator identifies pinbar candlesticks on the chart and displays an arrow as a trade signal based on the candlestick pattern. It offers user-friendly features, including push notifications and other types of alerts. It is most effective for identifying entry points or potential reversals at premium or discount prices. Additionally, it works on any time frame.
FREE
Trend Scanner
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the exist
Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
Andrey Ziablytsev
Indicatori
Renko, Heiken Ashi, Ticks Bar, Range Bar.    Easy switching, easy setup, all in one window.        Place the Custom Chart indicator and view Renko, Heiken Ashi, Tick bar, Range bar charts in real time at real chart.    Position the offline chart window so that the indicator control panel is visible.    Switch the chart mode by click of a button.    Connect to the output chart any indicator, expert advisor without any restrictions.    No, it doesn't work in the tester.    Yes, you can use an
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è stato progettato per uno scalping aggressivo e per entrate rapide nelle opzioni binarie , generando segnali su ogni candela in modo da sapere esattamente cosa sta succedendo in ogni momento. Unisciti al canale Happy Scalping: MQL5 Non ripinta : il segnale della candela attuale viene generato in tempo reale , il che significa che può cambiare mentre la candela è ancora in formazione, a seconda che il prezzo salga o scenda rispetto alla chiusura della candela precedente. Tutt
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Mars 5 The Snake
Marta Gonzalez
Indicatori
Mars 5     is a powerful indicator of   TREND   for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading Arrow Entry Alerts Pop
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
True Magic Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
Candlestick Pattern advance
Santi Dankamjad
Indicatori
There are 8 types of this indicator. Consisted of 1. Bullish and Bearish Engulfing 2. Morning and Evening Star 3. Three Green Soldiers and Three Red Crows 4. Three Inside Up and Down 5. Three Outside Up and Down 6. Bullish and Bearish Harami 7. Tweezers Top and Bottom 8. Piercing and Dark cloud cover Signal Filter :: 1. The appearance of the candle stick 2. SMA 3. 2EMA :: EMA Fast and EMA Slow 4. RSI N otification :: 1. Via screen 2. Email 2. Phone For trading 1. Scaling 2. Binary options 3.
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex HTF Ichimoku per MT4. - L'indicatore Ichimoku è uno degli indicatori di tendenza più potenti. HTF significa - Higher Time Frame. - Questo indicatore è eccellente per i Trend Trader e anche in combinazione con le voci Price Action. - L'indicatore HTF Ichimoku consente di collegare Ichimoku da un timeframe più elevato al grafico corrente. - Trend rialzista: linea rossa sopra quella blu (ed entrambe le linee sono sopra la nuvola) / Trend ribassista: linea rossa sotto quell
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Market Vortex
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Market Vortex.mq4 is a powerful arrow indicator designed to accurately identify reversal points and trend continuations. Built on a smoothed oscillator and adaptive moving averages, it helps traders quickly find market entry and exit points without complex calculations. Key Features: Clear arrow signals: The indicator displays Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart. Real-time operation: Signals are generated without delays or repainting. Adaptive calculation: The indicator uses a do
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicatori
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicatori
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Morning Star pattern" per MT4. - L'indicatore "Morning Star pattern" è un indicatore molto potente per il trading Price Action: nessuna rielaborazione, nessun ritardo. - L'indicatore rileva i pattern rialzisti Morning Star sul grafico: segnale freccia blu sul grafico (vedi immagini). - Con avvisi su PC, dispositivi mobili ed e-mail. - È disponibile anche il suo fratello, l'indicatore ribassista "Evening Star pattern" (segui il link qui sotto). - L'indicatore "Morning S
Adjustable Fractals Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Adjustable Fractals Pro" - è una versione avanzata dell'indicatore frattale, uno strumento di trading molto utile! - Come sappiamo, l'indicatore standard di frattali mt4 non ha impostazioni, il che è molto scomodo per i trader. - Adjustable Fractals Pro ha risolto questo problema, ha tutte le impostazioni necessarie: - Periodo regolabile dell'indicatore (valori consigliati: superiori a 7). - Distanza regolabile dai massimi/minimi del prezzo. - Design regolabile delle frecce frattali. - Ha Inf
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
The Serpent Rider Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicatori
Embark on the pinnacle of Binary Options evolution. Our indicator isn't just adaptive—it's relentless. Picture a ninja riding a serpent, shadowing its every move; that's how this tool trails the market trend, unwavering till the end. Built upon the foundational prowess of the Ichimoku indicator and honed with an array of fine-tuned oscillators, it epitomizes accuracy and precision. Dive deep without getting lost in the Ichimoku's intricacies—our indicator simplifies the process for you. Perhaps
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Force Index con zone dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Force Index è uno degli indicatori principali che combina i dati di prezzo e volume in un singolo valore. - È fantastico per prendere le negoziazioni di vendita dalla zona dinamica di ipercomprato e le negoziazioni di acquisto dalla zona dinamica di ipervenduto. - Questo indicatore è eccellente per il trading di momentum nella direzione del trend. - Zona dinamica di ipercomprato - s
Inside Bar and Pin Bar Patterns mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Inside Bar & PinBar Patterns" per MT4, senza ridisegnare, senza ritardi. - L'indicatore "Inside Bar & PinBar Patterns" è molto potente per il trading di Price Action. - L'indicatore rileva i pattern Inside Bar e PinBar sul grafico: - Pattern rialzista - Segnale freccia blu sul grafico (vedi immagini). - Pattern ribassista - Segnale freccia rossa sul grafico (vedi immagini). - La barra interna stessa ha un elevato rapporto R/R (rendimento/rischio). - Con avvisi su PC, d
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Indicatori
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Happy Trend Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
This   Happy Trend Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.       Features and Recommendations Time Frame: H1
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicatori
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. Vi prego di contattarmi dopo l'acquisto! Condividerò i miei consigli di trading con te e fantastici indicatori bonus gratuitamente! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlar
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicatori
Trend Reversal – Il tuo alleato per identificare inversioni di tendenza su MT4 Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente e intuitivo per migliorare la tua analisi di mercato e prendere decisioni più consapevoli? L'indicatore Trend Reversal è stato progettato appositamente per i trader che vogliono identificare con precisione i punti di inversione del trend direttamente sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Grazie alla sua combinazione di algoritmi avanzati e tecniche collaudate, Trend Reversal offre s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 31%! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una formula segreta. Con un solo grafico fornisce avvisi per tutte le 28 coppie di valute. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o opportunità di scalping! Co
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicatori
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicatori
M1 EASY SCALPER è un indicatore di scalping progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto (M1), compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute o strumento disponibile sul tuo terminale MT4. Naturalmente, può essere utilizzato anche su altri timeframe, ma funziona particolarmente bene su M1 (che è impegnativo!) per fare scalping. Nota: se intendi fare scalping, assicurati di avere un conto adatto. Non usare conti Cent o Standard, perché hanno spread troppo elevati! (usa conti ECN, RAW o Zero
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Bande di Bollinger Auto-Ottimizzate – Strumento adattivo di volatilità basato sul comportamento reale del mercato Questo indicatore avanzato per MT4 trova automaticamente i migliori periodi e deviazioni standard simulando operazioni sui dati storici. Invece di parametri fissi, si adatta dinamicamente ai cambiamenti del mercato e alla struttura dei prezzi per creare bande che riflettono più accuratamente la volatilità in tempo reale. Nessuna regolazione manuale necessaria. Funzionalità principali
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Gli indicatori di tendenza sono uno degli ambiti dell'analisi tecnica utilizzati nel trading sui mercati finanziari. Indicatore Angular Trend Lines : determina in modo completo la direzione del trend e genera segnali di ingresso. Oltre a levigare la direzione media delle candele Utilizza anche l'angolo di inclinazione delle linee di tendenza. Il principio di costruzione degli angoli di Gann è stato preso come base per l'angolo di inclinazione. L'indicatore di analisi tecnica combina l'andamento
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
HighLow Swing
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Indicatori
HighLow Swing — Indicatore di rilevamento di trend e swing Descrizione: HighLow Swing è un potente indicatore di rilevamento di trend e swing, progettato per aiutare i trader a identificare facilmente i principali punti di svolta del mercato e le direzioni di tendenza su qualsiasi timeframe del grafico. Evidenzia massimi e minimi significativi, disegna cerchi di tendenza basati sulla struttura dello swing e aiuta a rimanere al passo con il momentum del mercato con chiari segnali visivi. Caratte
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.68 (25)
Indicatori
VERSION MT5        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicatori
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Altri dall’autore
FraMA Trend AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator is essentially a separate trading system. The indicator independently determines entry points and points for setting protective stop orders. This product can be useful for both beginners and experienced traders, since it is developed on the basis of solutions proven by time and by professional traders. On fully formed bars the indicator is not redrawn. The indicator has the ability to send notifications to the terminal and email. Technically, the indicator is a system of
EPMA Momentum AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator is an original development based on the Predictive Moving Average indicator, which, in turn, was created by John Ehlers. The presented indicator in the form of an oscillator displays the rate of change of the Predictive Moving Average in a separate window. The indicator does not have customizable parameters, at the same time, in most cases, its signals are accurate. The indicator does not repaint on already formed bars, but its readings on the current bar (which continues
FREE
Double PSAR AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator is the author's implementation of the classic indicator Parabolic Support and Resist (PSAR). A time-tested product that allows you to not only determine entry/exit points but also reasonable levels for setting protective stop orders. The indicator has two customizable ranges, which allows you to identify long-term and short-term trends. The indicator does not repaint on the data history. The indicator has the ability to give signals and send notifications about them to e-mail and
FREE
SuperTrend AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (2)
Indicatori
The presented product is a trend indicator of technical analysis that builds dynamic support/resistance levels based on the volatility of a financial instrument. The indicator allows you to determine the entry points into the market at the moment the price overcomes dynamic support/resistance level and to set a reasonable level for fixing a loss/profit. The indicator is a simple and effective tool that (depending on the parameter settings) can be used in almost any market and for any trading st
FREE
ADX Line AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
4.75 (4)
Indicatori
This indicator, interpreting ADX and ATR data, clearly and accurately identifies the current trend, allowing the trader to get the most out of strong price movements. The indicator is intuitive to use: a change in line direction means a change in trend direction; a change in line color warns of an imminent change in direction. The indicator does not repaint and allows you to send notifications about its signals to a mobile terminal and email. Configurable parameters: ADX_Medium_Coefficient - the
FREE
Limit Levels AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (1)
Indicatori
The presented indicator sets dynamic support/resistance levels on the price chart. The indicator is easy to use and can be useful for both beginners and professional traders. The middle line of the indicator (Central level) helps to identify the current trend: If the closing price is above the central line - the trend is ascending. If the closing price is below the central line - the trend is descending. The presented indicator allows implementing another version of the trading strategy, which w
FREE
AlphaTrend AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator, based on the volatility readings of a financial instrument plots dynamic S/R levels on the price chart. The indicator determines the trend and points to possible entry points formed by local highs/lows. The indicator allows you to notify the user of its signals by sending messages to the terminal and e-mail. The indicator does not repaint or recalculate. Signals when working with the indicator: The appearance of a red arrow above the price chart is a possible start of a
FREE
DSS Oscillator AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the Double Smoothed Stochastic oscillator developed by William Blau and Walter Bressert. The calculation of values ​​is in many ways similar to the calculation of the classic stochastic oscillator. The indicator takes into account the location of the current price relative to local highs/lows. The indicator gives signals about changing its direction and/or about entering/exiting the overbought/oversold zone. The signal is given after the
FREE
ADX Signal AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
This indicator is an interpretation of the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), which helps to determine the presence of a price trend. It was developed and described in detail in the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" by Welles Wilder. The presented indicator displays signals on the price chart when +DI and -DI cross and signals when the ADX value falls or rises in relation to the mutual arrangement of +DI and -DI. The indicator's buy signals also work as a support level, whi
FREE
Simple Trend AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The trend is your friend. A simple truth known to every trader. The presented indicator allows you to visualize the current trend. The indicator identifies the trend using the following definition as an algorithm: A trend is a situation when each subsequent maximum price rise is higher/lower than the previous one, and similarly each subsequent maximum price fall is higher/lower than the previous one; The beginning of a new trend is considered to be when the current maximum/minimum overcomes all
FREE
Step RSI AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (2)
Indicatori
L'indicatore presentato è uno sviluppo originale basato sul classico indicatore di analisi tecnica: RSI. Per attenuare le forti fluttuazioni nei valori degli indicatori, viene utilizzato un filtro che elimina le variazioni deboli e concentra l'attenzione del trader sulle forti fluttuazioni nei valori. L'indicatore non si rivernicia sulle barre formate. Per una maggiore efficacia di questo indicatore, è opportuno utilizzarlo insieme ad indicatori che identificano la direzione del trend, nonché i
FREE
Simple Aroon AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the classic Aroon indicator. The Aroon indicator was developed in 1995 by the Indian trader Tushar Chand. Chand's origin played a role in choosing an unusual name for the indicator. "Aroon" is translated from Sanskrit as "Light of the morning dawn". The formula for calculating the classic Aroon indicator: Aroon-Up = ((specified number of periods) - (number of periods since the formation of the maximum)) / (specified number of periods) * 1
FREE
ELI Trigger AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the leading indicator Ehlers, created by John Ehlers. As the name suggests, this indicator should have high sensitivity and give early signals. The user can independently change the parameter for the sensitivity of the indicator. The indicator gives two types of signal: a signal of the beginning of a new trend; a signal of weakening of the current trend. Namely: when the histogram crosses the zero value - this is a signal of the beginning
FREE
EasyTrend AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (1)
Indicatori
The presented product is a trend indicator of technical analysis that allows you to open a position at the very beginning of a significant price movement. The most important qualities of the presented indicator are: The ability to follow the trend for as long as possible to get all the potential profit; Minimization of potential losses in case of a trend reversal or significant correction. The indicator has a wide range of customizable parameters allowing it to be used effectively in any market
FREE
DSS Candles AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator colors the price chart candles according to the data of the DSS Oscillator AM indicator. DSS Oscillator AM is the author's implementation of the Double Smoothed Stochastic oscillator developed by William Blau and Walter Bressert. The calculation of values ​​is largely similar to the calculation of the classic stochastic oscillator. The indicator takes into account the location of the current price relative to local highs/lows. The signal about the change in the direction of price
FREE
MFI Signal AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator displays signals on the price chart based on the data of the classic indicator - the Money Flow Index (MFI). The volume is taken into account when calculating the MFI values. MFI can be used to determine overbought or oversold zones in the market. This indicator allows you to display three types of signals on the price chart: MFI exit from the overbought or oversold zone; MFI entry into the overbought or oversold zone; MFI crossing the middle between the overbought and oversold zo
FREE
ASC Signal AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
A signal indicator marking buy/sell points. In this version, it is supplemented with optimal SL points. Recommended for use in conjunction with a trend indicator to filter signals. The indicator has only one adjustable parameter that determines its sensitivity, which greatly simplifies setting the indicator to the current market and the user's trading style. Indicator signals are given only after the full formation of the bar. The indicator can be used to trade any market. Its basic parameters p
FREE
ADX Trigger AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator is an interpretation of the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), which helps to determine the presence of a price trend. It was developed and described in detail in the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" by Welles Wilder. The indicator determines entry points into the market, using the intersection of the +/- lines of the ADX indicator as a signal, as well as the rise or fall of the main line of the ADX indicator. Crossing the zero line by the indicator indicate
FREE
Fractal Levels AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator is an original development based on the idea embedded in the classic technical analysis indicator - Fractals. The Fractals indicator allows you to determine a significant trough or peak for analysis on the price chart of the financial instrument in question. The fractal itself on the price chart consists of candles, the middle of which is either the highest (up fractal) or the lowest (down fractal) of all the candles taken for analysis. The original indicator uses five ca
FREE
RSI 4x Candles AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator displays in the form of colored candles the signals of the intersections of four RSI indicators of different periods. The candle turns red when the values ​​of the first indicator are less than the values ​​of the second indicator and the values ​​of the third indicator are less than the values ​​of the fourth indicator. The candle turns blue when the values ​​of the first indicator are greater than the values ​​of the second indicator and the values ​​of the third indica
FREE
Deep River AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the classic trading idea: Moving averages of different periods diverge over time on a strengthening trend and converge on a weakening trend. The proposed product allows you to clearly demonstrate: The direction of price movement; Temporary price rollbacks; Zones of multidirectional price movement. Namely: The indicator lines go up and diverge from each other - a strong bullish trend; The indicator lines go down and diverge from each othe
FREE
REI Oscillator AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented product is the author's implementation of the REI (Range Expansion Index) indicator developed by Thomas DeMark. REI Oscillator AM is an indicator that measures the rate of price change and signals overbought/oversold conditions if the price shows weakness or strength. The indicator value changes within the range from -100 to +100. Thomas DeMark suggests using the default period of 8 and the following algorithm for using the indicator: When the price rises above level 60 and then fa
FREE
Fine Trade AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore presentato valuta la volatilità di uno strumento finanziario e fornisce con elevata efficienza segnali sui momenti di cambiamenti significativi nella direzione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore è intuitivo e facile da usare. Il segnale dell'indicatore viene generato dopo il completamento della formazione della barra, sulla quale l'indicatore cambia la sua posizione rispetto allo zero. L'indicatore non ridisegna mai il segnale. I segnali dell'indicatore devono essere confermati
FREE
TTF Candles AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator is an original development based on the TTF (Trend Trigger Factors) indicator. The indicator colors the price chart candles according to the TTF indicator data and its smoothed value (Signal line). The indicator does not repaint. The following thesis is used: The intersection of the TTF oscillator with the zero value is a buy/sell signal. The intersection of the TTF oscillator with its smoothed value is a signal of a change in trend. Thus: If the TTF indicator is greater
FREE
RSI Cross Signal AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The indicator gives signals to open/close a position and marks them on the price chart of the financial instrument. The signals differ in their potential, which allows you to decide on the amount of risk in each transaction. The principle of operation is to compare the current RSI value with the RSI value whose period is multiplied by the Cross_Factor value. The signal is confirmed when the price overcomes the maximum/minimum of the bar on which the indicator gave the signal. The open position i
FREE
TTF Line AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator draws a trend line and points of change in its direction on the price chart based on the TTF (Trend Trigger Factors) and ATR indicators. The indicator advantageously combines ease of use, speed of reaction to a change in trend direction and reliability of signals. The indicator is intuitive to use: Change in line direction - change in trend direction; Change in line color warns of an imminent change in direction. The indicator does not repaint and allows you to send notif
FREE
Aroon Oscillator AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator is the author's implementation in the oscillator format of the classic Aroon indicator. The Aroon indicator was developed in 1995 by the Indian trader Tushar Chande. Chand's origin played a role in choosing an unusual name for the oscillator. "Aroon" is translated from Sanskrit as "Light of the morning dawn". The formula for calculating the classic Aroon indicator: Aroon-Up = ((specified number of periods) – (number of periods since the maximum was formed)) / (specified n
FREE
HyperSignal AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator is an original development. The indicator is designed for high-frequency short-term trading with maximum reinvestment of funds. The indicator gives signals to open/close a position. The indicator sensitivity can be adjusted in a literally infinite range, which allows it to be used for trading in any market. The indicator signals vary in strength depending on their consistency with the trend over three different time periods. The above indicator feature allows you to esti
Bulls or Bears AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (1)
Indicatori
The presented indicator implements the idea embedded in the classic technical analysis indicators - "Bulls" / "Bears" at a new level. The "Bulls or Bears AM" indicator displays the difference between the maximum and minimum prices for the current period of time and the values ​​of the channel built on the maximum and minimum prices for a longer period. The growth of the indicator values ​​above zero indicates that the maximum price for the current period is greater than the average value of maxi
Market Pulse AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (1)
Indicatori
The presented indicator analyzes the direction of the short-term and long-term trend for specified periods, taking into account the volatility of the market. This approach allows combining high sensitivity of the indicator with a high probability of execution of its signals. The principle of use is extremely simple: the indicator histogram is greater than 0 - a buy signal / the indicator histogram is less than 0 - a sell signal. The indicator allows you to configure two types of parameters: fast
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione