HFT Lot Rebate

HFT Lot Maker is an advanced Forex EA (Expert Advisor) designed for smart, consistent trading profits. It utilizes a trend-following strategy combined with a grid system, opening a high volume of orders to maximize rebates from traded lots. While focusing on generating rebates, the EA also prioritizes sustainable long-term profits.





The developer has thoroughly tested the system on a Cent account, ensuring reliable performance. This makes the EA suitable for traders of all levels, from beginners to professionals.





Usage Recommendations:





Users can apply the default settings immediately for easy setup.

It is recommended to use the EA with a Cent account for maximizing profits and rebates.

Minimum Balance : 10,000 cent

TimeFrame : M5

Pair : xauusd



If you're looking for an EA that not only generates rebates but also delivers consistent profits, HFT Lot Maker is the perfect choice!



