Alexander the Great King EA

3

Alexander the Great King EA: Unleash the Power of Strategy with Alexander the Great King EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion

Hello, skilled traders! Are you ready to conquer the financial markets with precision and strategy? Introducing Alexander the Great King EA, the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) crafted to elevate your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Built with strategic brilliance and a keen understanding of market dynamics, this EA is your perfect ally in navigating the ever-changing financial landscape.

Join the Conversation: Telegram Channel for   Alexander the Great King EA

Why Choose Alexander the Great King EA?

Strategic Precision:
Alexander the Great King EA empowers you with advanced risk management settings, putting you in control of your trading journey. Customize your trading parameters, manage exposure, and safeguard your capital with ease. With options like maximum trades, risk percentage, and stop loss, you remain the master of your trading domain.

Optimal Trade Entry:
Never miss a golden opportunity. Our EA employs sophisticated "Buy Stop" and "Sell Stop" orders to ensure you enter trades at the most advantageous moment. With real-time market analysis, Alexander the Great King EA executes trades precisely when the timing is perfect.

Adaptive Market Strategy:
Markets can be unpredictable, but with Alexander the Great King EA, you have a strategic partner that adapts to any situation. Our EA continuously analyzes market movements, adjusting its approach to maintain superior performance in all market conditions.

Special Promotional Price: $49
Be among the first 10 purchasers (5/10) to take advantage of this exclusive offer. Not only will you gain access to a premier trading algorithm, but you’ll also enjoy a significant discount.

Note: This offer is limited to the first 10 buyers. Don’t miss out!

Key Features

General Settings:
Remember to set the input parameter: Limitation (FALSE)
Trade Manager: Choose between primary and secondary management modes for customized control.
Max Trades: Set a limit of up to 5 open trades for balanced risk management.
Max Spread: Trade with confidence, setting a maximum spread of 18.
Slippage: Minimize execution delays with a slippage setting of 3.

Money Management:
Manual Lot Size: Flexibly set your preferred lot size.
Risk Percent: Manage your exposure with a configurable 30% risk setting.
Max Drawdown: Protect your account with a 90% drawdown cap.
Maximum Loss: Limit your losses to 100 units for peace of mind.

Time and Broker Settings:
Trading Hours: Customize your trading window with specific start and end times.
Velocity Trigger: React to significant price changes with a trigger set at 70.
Order Expiry: Ensure timely trades with a 15-minute order expiry.

Chart Customization:
Hide Grid: Enjoy a clutter-free chart view.
Chart Mode: Default candle charts for clear market insights.
Candle Colors: Personalize bullish and bearish candle colors to turquoise and yellow, respectively.

How It Works

Seamless Initialization:
Alexander the Great King EA springs into action by setting up your chart and preparing internal variables, including margin requirements, lot sizes, and spread calculations. Every parameter is meticulously fine-tuned before trading begins.

Real-Time Management:
Spread and Tick Management: Our EA continuously monitors spread variations and tick data, ensuring optimal conditions for trade entries.
Dynamic Order Handling: From trailing stops to real-time price adjustments, Alexander the Great King EA manages your open orders with precision and agility.

Accurate Commission Calculation:
Trade with confidence, knowing that all profit calculations account for trading commissions, providing you with a clear picture of your net gains.

User-Friendly Display
Alexander the Great King EA offers an intuitive display, presenting key trading metrics at a glance:
Leverage and lot size
Average and maximum allowable spread
Current GMT time and trading session status
Velocity of price changes

Take Your Trading to the Next Level

Alexander the Great King EA is more than just an EA; it's your gateway to smarter, more strategic trading. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this EA equips you with the tools and insights needed to thrive in the financial markets.

Ready to Conquer the Markets?

Join the ranks of successful traders who trust Alexander the Great King EA. Embrace precision, control, and adaptability—your ultimate trading companion is here.

Disclaimer

Remember, trading involves risk. While Alexander the Great King EA is designed to enhance your trading experience, prudent risk management is essential. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trade wisely and conduct thorough research to ensure your trading journey is profitable and secure.


Recensioni 2
blutrader66
49
blutrader66 2025.07.13 12:48 
 

Con il set giusto questo EA è na bomba...

