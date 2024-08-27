Turnaround Tuesday EA

The Turnaround Tuesday bot is based on a time-tested, well-known concept that has consistently proven its robustness over the long term. The strategy is built on a fundamental market principle: fear often creeps into the market after a weekend, when trading has been on pause for two days. This fear, coupled with the potential for significant news events over the weekend, can lead to a sharp gap down when the market opens on Monday. Historically, the market tends to bounce back from this initial dip, creating a strong buying opportunity.

Here's how the strategy works: If Monday is a down day, the bot will automatically place a buy order on Monday night, holding the position until Tuesday night. This approach leverages the high probability of a market turnaround during this period, a pattern that has been observed across many indices and stocks.

The strategy boasts a high profit factor of around 1.50 on many indices such as US500, US100 and US30, DE40, UK100, making it a reliable addition to your trading portfolio.


Optimization Guidelines

The goal of this strategy is to enter the market at the end of the New York session on Monday and close the position at the end of the New York session on Tuesday. The bot is optimized for GMT+3, meaning the entry and exit times are set according to this timezone.

However, users need to manually adjust these times based on their broker's timezone and the specific open and close times of the markets they wish to trade. Ensuring that the entry and exit align with the end of the New York session in your broker's timezone is crucial for maximizing the effectiveness of this strategy.


Got questions about setting up the bot? Feel free to reach out—I'm happy to help!



<General Inputs>

Trade Comment: A label for all trades made by the EA.

Magic Number: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

Entry Timeframe: Timeframe used for trade entries (recommended M1).


<Risk Management>

Base Money: Reference account balance for calculating risk.

Risk Percent: Amount of risk per trade (Percentage).

Stop Loss Percent: Sets the stop loss distance as a percentage of the underlying asset's price.


<Risk Management>

Day of Week Entry: Specifies the day to open the trade. 1 = Monday, 2 = Tuesday, etc.

Day Of Week Exit: Specifies the day to close the trade. 1 = Monday, 2 = Tuesday, etc.


<Entry Time>

Entry Hour: Specifies the hour to open the trade.

Entry Minute: Specifies the minute to open the trade.


<Close Time>

Exit Hour: Specifies the hour to close the trade.

Exit Minute: Specifies the minute to close the trade.


Prodotti consigliati
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Experts
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
The Simple Grid Trader
Pei Hoon Ng
Experts
This simple grid trading EA will place limit buy orders or buy stop orders with take profit at each step based on the given price range. User will need to enter the following settings: inputUpperRange - This defines the high price. Default is ask + 1000 points. inputLowerRange - This defines the low price.    Default is ask - 1000 points. inputGridLevels - This defines the number of level (or orders) to place within the given range. Default is 10. inputLotSize - This defines the volume. Default
Breakout Master Strategy
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
Breakout Master Strategy is a precision-built, long-only Expert Advisor that capitalizes on bullish breakouts across indices and commodities like Gold . It’s the actual engine running behind the publicly tracked Darwinex strategy EWLT — real money, real results , and now available for automation on your MetaTrader 5 terminal. This is not a grid or martingale EA. It’s a rules-based strategy based on price action and momentum , designed for traders who value consistency, risk control , and transpa
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
ScorpionGrid
Evgenii Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Experts
Multi-currency grid Expert Advisor, in most cases it receives quite accurate entries. If an entry is not accurate enough, the positions are managed using an elaborate martingale strategy. Work on real account:  http://tiny.cc/nkaqmz Entries are performed using the signals of RSI and Stochastic indicators, in the overbought/oversold areas, plus additional entry conditions based on a proprietary algorithm. Recommended timeframe - М15. Input parameters SetName - name of the current settings file Ma
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Experts
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
Tensline
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control . With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required. Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap. Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style. Backtesting results reveal : Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services , g
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
Yen Master EA
Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
Experts
Yen Master is a powerful and profitable Expert Advisor that uses a combination of techniques to identify the optimum entry and exit points for trades. It has been backtested using high accuracy data and optimized for low risk trading. Here are some of the features and results of Yen Master: High performance:  Yen Master has a very high return on investment. The Expert Advisor can grow a small account of $200 to $248,000, or a larger account of $10,000 to $3,732,000 , in just 4 years. The EA c
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
Experts
"Universal US100 HFT" is a high-frequency scalping bot designed to trade the NASDAQ 100 index (US100). The robot focuses on short-term trades, capitalizing on minor market fluctuations to generate profits. It does not employ risky strategies such as grid or martingale, making it safer and more resilient to market volatility. Key Features: High-Frequency Scalping:   The bot is designed for rapid trades with minimal holding time, allowing it to profit even from small market movements. Flexible Set
Sterling Scalper mt5
Marina Arkhipova
Experts
Sterling Scalper — ingressi chirurgici su GBPUSD (senza indicatori) Sterling Scalper è la quintessenza del mio sistema manuale proprietario, ora tradotto in codice. Nessun indicatore, solo puro price action : impulso → breve pausa → rottura inversa con il corpo della candela. L’algoritmo identifica esattamente i punti in cui il trend si “esaurisce” e fornisce un ingresso da cecchino con filtri di qualità: dimensione del corpo della rottura, chiarezza del livello sui corpi delle candele, spread
LevelXpertPro v1
Mindaugas Platkevicius
Experts
MT5 Trading Bot: Transforming $1,000 into $100,000 in One Year This powerful MT5 trading bot is designed for exceptional growth and consistent performance. Over the course of one year, it demonstrated the ability to transform an initial investment of $1,000 into $100,000, proving its effectiveness in dynamic market conditions. Key Features: Advanced Algorithmic Trading: Utilizes cutting-edge algorithms to identify high-probability trade setups. Optimized Risk Management: Smart stop-loss, take-p
EA Secret Average Trade MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Secret Average Trade : this is a revolutionary system unlike any other, the strategy uses algorithms such as grids, averaging, hedging and partially uses martingale algorithms. Trading is carried out on 17 currency pairs simultaneously and uses timeframes: 9. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on a system of various Trends and also supports reverse trading. Benefits Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit. Averaging orders, which are required to close past o
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
SAWA Netting Grid EA
Alejandro Funes
Experts
This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Risk Management Best EA
Hugues Page
Experts
The Ultimate Drag-and-Drop Trading Tool for Precision and Simplicity Say goodbye to overcomplicated trading setups and calculations. With this Expert Advisor, you can calibrate your risk just once, then effortlessly manage your trades directly on the chart. How It Works: Set It Up Once: Define your desired risk percentage. Choose to include additional options Decide if you want to use the current market price or a custom price line. Trade Effortlessly: Simply drag the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take
Double Line Crossing MT5 EA
Wen Huang
Experts
This is based on the double moving average cross and arrow mark under the preparation of custom indicators EA. When the blue arrow appears, make a long order. When the red arrow appears, short the order. When the pink line crosses the green line upward, the pink line is above, the green line is below, the golden fork appears, and the blue arrow appears. When the pink line crosses the green line downward, the pink line is below and the green line is above. There is a dead fork and a red arro
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5
Duc Anh Le
5 (2)
Experts
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.     Walkthrough Video  <==   Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes   This is MT5 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT4     (settings and logics are same in both versions)   BlueSwift Grid Rescue   MT5    is a risk management   utility  MT5 EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid / averaging / martingale systems with manageable drawdown, therefore
CrossPulse EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Welcome to the World of Precision Trading! CrossPulse EA is crafted with detailed trading logic to empower you, the trader, with a dynamic and customizable tool. Priced at just $65, this EA is designed for those who wish to refine and optimize trading strategies on their own. Please note, CrossPulse is not pre-optimized—it is built to offer a foundation for your optimization, giving you full control of the strategy. Why Choose CrossPulse? CrossPulse employs a two-pronged strategy using MACD and
GoldXpert
Orifox Technologies Private Limited
Experts
GoldXpert EA – Multi-Strategy Gold Trading Expert Advisor GoldXpert EA is a powerful and fully automated trading system designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. It integrates multiple trading strategies, including trend following, scalping, breakout, and mean reversion, to adapt to various market conditions. GoldXpert EA is perfect for traders looking for a smart, adaptive, and profitable gold trading solution.  Trades only XAUUSD. Works well in TF - M30 & in 3 Decimal platforms Minimum Deposit: $30
Lamar XL
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Lamar XL   is an advanced trading robot designed for automated trading in financial markets. The robot combines highly efficient market analysis algorithms with a unique balance recovery mode (Recovery Bot), making it an ideal tool for traders looking to minimize risks and maximize profits in the long term. Key Features: Recovery Bot Mode : Built-in balance recovery algorithm that automatically adjusts the trading strategy after drawdowns. Helps minimize losses and gradually recover lost balanc
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.88 (33)
Experts
Informazioni importanti! Il nostro team è diviso per ruoli: gli sviluppatori si concentrano sullo sviluppo e sugli aggiornamenti, mentre i moderatori aiutano con l'installazione e la configurazione dell'EA. I nostri moderatori sono disponibili per assisterti e rispondere a qualsiasi domanda tu possa avere: Zolia (Taiwan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (Inghilterra) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale S
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (335)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (29)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione e disciplina. Quantum King E
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.75 (12)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.84 (31)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma una vasta esperienza
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (5)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (3)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Experts
Solo 1 copie disponibili a 599 $ Prossimo prezzo: 699 $ Senza esagerazioni e senza rischi inutili. Con un drawdown minimo: One Man Army è un sistema di trading multivaluta progettato sia per il trading personale sia per le società di prop trading. Segue una strategia di scalping basata sulle correzioni e inversioni di mercato a breve e medio termine, operando tramite ordini limitati pendenti. Questo robot di trading non indovina la direzione del mercato — entra ai livelli di prezzo migliori con
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (27)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che comb
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (483)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori d
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.15 (27)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.76 (34)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.83 (122)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (104)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (8)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portato alla creazione di un potente algor
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.59 (17)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.29 (69)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
ENIX mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
Experts
Prezzo: 404 $ -> 505$ Segnale: ENIX XAUUSD Segnale: ENIX  USDJPY ENIX mt5 – Adattamento Multilivello del Mercato + Motore Quantitativo Ibrido (HQE) ENIX mt5 è un sistema di trading completamente automatizzato di nuova generazione, basato sulla ricerca e l’esperienza del suo predecessore, che introduce un nuovo approccio ibrido per l’analisi di mercato e l’esecuzione delle operazioni. Combina logica quantitativa, analisi della volatilità e componenti di apprendimento automatico in un sistema u
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.83 (6)
Experts
Zenith FX – Sistema Avanzato di Intelligenza Artificiale Meccanica Panoramica Zenith FX rappresenta la nuova generazione di architettura algoritmica progettata per offrire precisione a livello istituzionale su XAUUSD (Oro) e USDJPY (Dollaro/Yen Giapponese) . Basato sulla struttura analitica introdotta in Axon Shift e Vector Prime, il sistema integra un quadro neurale rinforzato, in grado di adattarsi in tempo reale alla volatilità, alle variazioni di liquidità e alle correlazioni tra metalli e
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (6)
Experts
Perché scegliere un bot di trading senza account di segnali per il tracciamento? Tracciamento trade live:   Account principale  |  Account secondario  | Canale ufficiale AOT  Questo EA è adatto per sfide di prop firm e account di trading personali, combinando strumenti analitici con funzionalità di gestione del rischio per supportare il tuo trading. AOT MT5 EA di trading multi-simbolo: AOT è un EA progettato per assistere il trader utilizzando IA avanzata per l'analisi di mercato su 16 coppi
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.54 (39)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4.2 (5)
Experts
Prezzo: 606$ -> 808$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (27)
Experts
EA New Player — Un Expert Advisor di Trading di Nuova Generazione Non si limita a fare trading: cambia le regole del gioco. EA New Player è un innovativo Expert Advisor di portafoglio per MT5, basato su sette comprovate strategie di analisi tecnica. Non utilizza l'intelligenza artificiale, ma supera molte soluzioni di reti neurali grazie alla sua architettura sofisticata, alla logica trasparente e al sistema di filtraggio dei segnali flessibile. PROMOZIONE 1+1: Acquista un Expert Advisor e rice
Altri dall’autore
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (5)
Experts
ONLY 4 COPIES LEFT AT $99! Next 10 copies: $199 Then: $299 → $399 → $999 (final price) Profitable/Honest Developer:                   PROP FIRM READY! 5-Star Rating on MQL5  No Martingale / No Grid  Honest and realistic backtests JOIN THE COMMUNITY :  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0359246ad744dc01 Live Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2271995?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290544?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2303746?source=
FTMO Risk Manager
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
Utilità
FTMO Risk Manager EA is designed to provide unparalleled protection for your trading account by securing you against common yet often overlooked drawdown risks that can result in account loss. This EA safeguards against three critical threats: Equity Drawdown Protection : The EA actively monitors your equity and ensures that if it falls below your set daily loss limit (e.g., 4% or 4.5%), it immediately closes all open positions. This prevents you from breaching FTMO's daily drawdown rules based
Box Reversal EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (1)
Experts
The Idea Behind the Box Reversal EA Markets often reverse strongly after overextended price movements, especially during specific hours of the day. These reversals typically result from profit-taking or corrections from extreme price levels. The  Box Reversal EA  uses the  Average True Range (ATR)  to dynamically define a " box " around the current price: The box size is determined by the ATR, multiplied by an adjustable value for customization. The top and bottom of the box are placed at half t
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO!  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE!                       Next 10 copies: $199 Then: $299 → $399 → $999 (final price) Profitable/Honest Developer:                   PROP FIRM READY! 5-Star Rating on MQL5  No Martingale / No Grid  Honest and realistic backtests JOIN THE COMMUNITY :  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0359246ad744dc01 No Setfile Needed — Plug & Play! Live Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340546?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione