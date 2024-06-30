Genius Lab MT5
- Experts
- Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
- Versione: 2.8
- Attivazioni: 5
GENIUS LAB - is a powerful tool that predicts trend changes based on the analysis of price channels and the nature of the volatility of the instrument. It provides
accurate signals in the form of 'Trend Predictor' that allow traders to determine the moments of a trend reversal and make appropriate decisions in their trading.
Key Takeaways:
- Automated Trading: Executes trades based on sophisticated algorithms, requiring minimal user intervention.
- Risk Management: Incorporates features like dynamic grids and martingale strategies to manage and mitigate risks effectively.
- User-Friendly: Designed with beginners in mind, making forex trading accessible to those with limited experience.
Key Features:
- Customizable Strategies: Offers various settings to tailor trading strategies to individual risk tolerance and goals.
- Dynamic Risk Management: Utilizes a combination of martingale and grid strategies to optimize potential returns while managing drawdowns.
- Independence of Cycles: Allows for multiple trading cycles to run simultaneously, each with its own set of orders and strategies.
- High Leverage Compatibility: Works best with accounts that offer leverage of 1:500 or more, enhancing the potential for significant returns.
Genius Lab Setting & Recommendations:
- Platform: MT5
- Currency Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, or USDJPY (Work on any pair)
- TimeFrame: M1 for testing, but not critical for live trading
- Minimum Account Balance: $500 (Recommend $1,000)
- Preset: Customizable based on user preference and risk management
- VPS: Recommended for optimal performance
- Broker: Requires a hedge account with high leverage (1:500 or more) and low spread