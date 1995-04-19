Tjomma T3 Rsi

The indicator is a T3 and Rsi based oscillator with color change. 


The indicator repaints.


Check out my indicator - Pullback Arrows -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123506


The values and colors can be changed as preferred.


Please play around with the settings to get better signals.


The fast line gives earlier signals but if you want confirmation wait for the cross or slow line to change color also.


Buy when lines is closer to the 20 line and sell closer to the 80 line.


Symbol: Any

Timeframe: Any


Enjoy!




