Gold Hamster H1

Introducing Gold Hamster – The Ultimate Trading Powerhouse! Elevate your trading game with this fully automated system, meticulously designed to transform your trading experience through its cutting-edge algorithm and advanced features. Gold Hamster seamlessly integrates technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to deliver reliable and profitable trading signals.

Experience the Future of Trading

Gold Hamster's state-of-the-art technology excels at pinpointing lucrative trading opportunities, analyzing market trends, and executing trades with unmatched precision. By operating exclusively on Bar Close, this expert advisor filters out market noise, optimizes speed, and avoids stop loss hunting, ensuring consistent and stable profits.

Unmatched Reliability and Performance

With a thorough 4-year backtest boasting a 99% quality rating, Gold Hamster is a paragon of reliability. Tailored for the latest market conditions, it is optimized for real-world scenarios and works flawlessly with 4-5 digit brokers, offering an exceptional trading experience.

Customizable to Fit Your Needs

Gold Hamster features three flexible money management options: Fixed Lot, Percentage of Equity, and Percentage of Balance. Combined with hard stop loss and take profit settings, it provides a personalized trading experience suitable for both beginners and seasoned traders. Easy to install and requiring no prior experience, Gold Hamster is ideal for environments with low spread, low commission, and premium execution brokers.

Test Before You Invest

We recommend testing Gold Hamster on a demo account before trading with real money. To ensure peak performance, use a VPS or server with minimal network delays to your broker. As with any trading strategy, caution is advised when using Gold Hamster in live markets. Please note, past performance does not guarantee future results, and stop loss execution is dependent on your broker.

Step Up Your Trading Game with Gold Hamster

Are you ready to revolutionize your trading journey? Embrace the power of advanced technology and sophisticated trading features with Gold Hamster. Unlock your trading potential today and reach new heights of success!

Operating Details

Working Symbol: XAUUSD/GOLD

Timeframe: H1

Key Specifications

Gridless, martingale-free, arbitrage-free, and non-tick scalping

Comprehensive 4-year backtest with 99% quality

Fastest backtesting methodology using Model: Open Prices only

No optimization required

Optimized for current market conditions

Features

Compatible with 4-5 digit brokers

Integrated Spread Filter

Equity Stop functionality

Drawdown Protection mechanisms

Infopanel with detailed EA insights

Multiple Money Management options

Advanced entry and exit algorithms

User-friendly installation process

Recommendations

Test on a cent trading account with minimal risk before using real money

Use a VPS or server with minimal network delays for optimal performance

Choose brokers with low spreads, low commissions, and high-quality execution

Ensure your broker allows hedging

Understand the risks involved before purchasing

Past performance does not guarantee future profitability

Execution of stop loss depends on your broker’s efficiency

Take Your Trading to the Next Level with Gold Hamster – The Ultimate Trading Powerhouse!



