Angkol EA Gold Trader

DOWNLOAD THE SETTINGS HERE!!! 

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1wG0S_3RHqomNqWTJrw3-F9hkXKbOYU5c?usp=sharing 

YouTube guide in installing the Demo version:  https://youtu.be/i2m0T9YkpWU?si=c7NllN85CwfnTfFb

Maximize your profits and minimize your consecutive losses:  https://youtu.be/ytvWHwQiMrs?si=aUOSV5g1Mz8ba4qd

EA Features

- Fix 37.7pips SL 

- Fix 400pips TP

- Risk Reward Ratio 1:10

- Win Rate 20-33%/month

- Drawdown 5-10%/month

- Profit 3-20%/month

- Breakeven Option

- Trend Filter

- Time Filter

- Trade Limiter

- Settings Optimizable

- Minimum Capital 100$ 

.

Bactesting 500$ Capital: https://youtu.be/ofaXY6y-ExA?si=6ErSRMtOky-eme0p&nbsp;

.

Bactesting 25,000$ Capital:https://youtu.be/_P4PS16miJ0?si=vkLy9ZqgksAFxY6C

Strategy

  • Bollinger Bands - Core Indicator
  • Stochastics and RSI - Trend Filter
  • One Trade at a time (Day Trader)

Pair

  • Gold (XAUUSD) only
  • 15mins Timeframe


Note: Do not use the default settings


Settings can be found on this link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1wG0S_3RHqomNqWTJrw3-F9hkXKbOYU5c?usp=sharing


