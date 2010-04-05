BigShot EURUS m15

Big Shot — Proven Power with 5 Years of Results on EURUSD M15

Tested over five years on the EURUSD M15 timeframe, Big Shot is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) built for precision, control, and consistency in real trading environments.

Discover Big Shot — The Intelligent Trading Machine

Enter a new era of automated trading with Big Shot, designed for traders who demand excellence. Whether you're managing personal capital or preparing for prop firm challenges, Big Shot delivers reliable performance and robust risk control.

Crafted specifically for EURUSD M15 and verified through five years of backtesting, Big Shot brings advanced trading strategies together with uncompromising safety.

Built for Traders Who Want the Edge

Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, Big Shot adapts to your goals with configurable AI-based strategies and essential trading protections.

Feature Highlights

General Settings

  • Backtesting mode for faster simulation

  • Optional information panel display

  • Custom order comment labeling

  • Trading modes: Hedge, OnlyLong, OnlyShort

  • Fixed lot or smart money management based on balance or equity

  • Magic number support for clean trade tracking

  • Flexible risk percentage control

Stop Loss and Take Profit Controls

  • User-defined stop loss and take profit in pips

  • Option to enable or disable SL/TP

Target Profit and Risk Protection

  • Set target profit or loss in account currency

  • Define pause and resume times after targets are hit

Entry Protections

  • Maximum spread filter

  • Control over max open positions and lots

  • Limit positions per bar to reduce clustering

Daily Protection Settings

  • Maximum daily loss and drawdown percentage

  • Daily reset hour configuration

Account-Level Protections

  • Minimum and maximum equity thresholds

  • Maximum equity drawdown percentage

Trading Session Timing

  • Customizable session times for each weekday

  • Optional trade close at session end or on Fridays

  • Option to ignore Sunday trading

Built to Pass Prop Firm Challenges

With built-in risk and equity protections, Big Shot meets the strict conditions set by many prop firms. Whether it’s account safety or precision execution, Big Shot is equipped to help you qualify and scale confidently.

Why Big Shot Stands Out

  • Multiple AI-based strategies in one EA

  • Full parameter customization

  • SL and TP on every trade

  • Reliable and fast execution

  • Tailored for both individual and funded trading accounts

Ready to Trade Smarter

Unleash the full potential of your trading with Big Shot. Backed by real data and designed with serious traders in mind, it’s your complete solution for intelligent, adaptive, and controlled trading.

