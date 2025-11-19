Adv M Sc EA m

How to install:

System requires MT4 account with narrow spreads  (Raw spread or ECN)

-Open  AUDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCHF, EURCAD, GBPCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD charts
-Select M15 timeframe on each chart
-Attach EA to each chart
-Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA on each chart
-Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to leave MT4 run on PC (or VPS).


IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:

- WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where market watch = GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period).  If your broker's server has different GMT time zone - it will be necessary to shift EA time settings - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone)  - I will support you and provide related set files if necessary

- SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads (Raw spread or ECN) for best performance

- STATISTICS: Any expert advisor needs at least 3 months to collect statistics in order to assess the system. Please be patient.

