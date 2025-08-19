OborGate EA

“Three Blades. One Victory.”

The OborGate EA is more than just an automated trading system—it is a precision-crafted market weapon forged for traders who demand accuracy, timing, and control. Powered by the triple synergy of CCI, MACD, and DeMarker, it filters out market noise, locks onto high-probability opportunities, and strikes with the precision of a master blade.

CCI – The Extremes Detector

Captures deep overbought and oversold conditions to signal potential reversals and exhaustion points before the market reacts.

MACD – The Breakout Vision

Identifies hidden momentum shifts at the zero line and signal line crossovers, positioning trades at the very start of explosive moves.

DeMarker – The Gatekeeper

Filters false signals, gauges buying and selling pressure, and defines precise entry zones for maximum impact.

Bullish Strike

DeMarker falls into oversold territory, MACD confirms upward momentum, and CCI climbs from reversal levels—triggering a clean, calculated buy.

Bearish Strike

DeMarker peaks into overbought territory, MACD aligns with bearish momentum, and CCI drops from exhaustion levels—executing a sharp, decisive sell.

OborGate thrives in volatile markets where many systems fail. Instead of chasing noise, it waits for the Three Blades to align—only then unleashing a trade with high probability and controlled risk. This makes it a formidable choice for gold, silver, and index traders who want to capture both clean reversals and breakout surges.

In quiet markets, it hunts for precise turning points, locking in profit before trends fade.

In high volatility, it seizes breakout momentum, riding the wave with discipline and control.

Suitable for scalping and swing trading, adapting seamlessly to your trading style.

Triple Indicator Confirmation for unmatched signal accuracy

Breakout & Reversal Mastery to capitalize on multiple market phases

Risk-Controlled Execution to protect capital during false market moves

Versatility across multiple assets and timeframes

Screenshot high and low set , 1 August- 18 August 2025

When the Gate opens, the market moves.

When the Three Blades align, breakouts bow.

Strike fast. Strike true. Claim the victory.



