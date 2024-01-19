Corti Unity EA MT5

Corti Unity EA is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit.

Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD,USDCAD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD,GBPCHF (Work on any currency pair) 

Recommended timeframe: M15

Features:

  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Solid backtest and live performance
  • Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
  • Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives

How to install

  • The EA must be attached to ONLY one M5 chart, AUDCAD is recommended
  • If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. AUDCAD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
  • Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA
  • You need to give the EA access to the news list website and time server for news filter and time detection functionality to work correctly. Here is the link for the guide on how to do that (from 1:00 to 2:05)
Corti Unity Setting & Recommendations:
  • Platform: MT5
  • Currency Pairs: NZDUSD,USDCAD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD,GBPCHF (Work on any pair)
  • TimeFrame: M5 for testing, but not critical for live trading
  • Minimum Account Balance: $500 (Recommend $1,000)
  • Preset: Customizable based on user preference and risk management
  • VPS: Recommended for optimal performance
  • Broker: Requires a hedge account with high leverage (1:500 or more) and low spread




