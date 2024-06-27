Trend Matrix EA MT5
- Experts
- Lachezar Krastev
- Versione: 1.4
- Aggiornato: 7 novembre 2024
- Attivazioni: 5
The ultimate solution for traders seeking precision, expertise, and consistent profitability. Elevate your trading strategies with our advanced tools, comprehensive insights, and proven methods. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Trend Matrix EA equips you with the knowledge and tools to navigate the dynamic forex market with confidence. Transform your trading experience today and realize your true profit potential with Trend Matrix EA.
Click to check Trend Matrix EA MT4 version!
Top Features of Trend Matrix EA
- Strong, pure and simple trading logic
- User-Friendly Interface
- Comprehensive Risk Management
- High spread, slippage and broker protection
- Multiple currency pairs support
- Next Generation Loss Recovery System
- Highly effective exit logic
- Email and Push Notification system
- 24/5 trading, without any time restrictions – no GMT shift hassles
- Solid 14-year backtest performance
- Trend-following Trend-following strategy
- Static & Dynamic Trailing Stop system
Recommendations
Trend Matrix EA is a cutting-edge forex robot designed to identify and capitalize on market trends. With its Next Generation Loss Recovery System, risk management tools, and user-friendly interface, it offers a reliable way to navigate the forex market with confidence. Join a community of successful traders who trust Trend Matrix EA to stay on the right side of the market trend and secure consistent profits.
- Recommended timeframe: H1
- Recommended backtest method: H1 by every tick, (M1 + open price for fast backtest)
- Supported currency pairs: AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, NZDCAD, USDCAD, USDJPY, XAGUSD and Brent Crude Oil
- The default settings in Trend Matrix EA are optimized for EURUSD H1! Click here to get .set files for other supported pairs!
Trend Matrix EA Settings
- FixedLots: fixed trading volume (works if AutoMM1=0).
- AutoMM: values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ (traded volume as a percentage of free margin).
- AutoMM_Max: maximum allowed trading risk when Recovery Trade is opened.
- LongTrades: true/false to enable/disable the BUY(long) trades.
- ShortTrades: true/false to enable/disable the SELL(short) trades.
- Magic: magic number - it is extremely important to keep this different for all robots.
- MaxSpread: maximal allowed spread for position opening.
- Slippage: maximal allowed slippage for position opening.
- EA_Comment: text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by Trend Matrix EA
- ............
For more info, complete list of settings, .set files and video tutorials, click here to visit the blog!
I just bought this EA and am trying it on a live account!!! backtest results with developer's setup are working quite well. I hope my live account will be profitable as the backtest results.