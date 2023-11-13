Index Storm EA

4.43

"Index Storm EA" is a unique and powerful high-frequency expert advisor designed for experienced traders. This exceptional tool provides access to high-frequency trading strategies that operate efficiently in the fast-paced financial markets. With "Index Storm EA," your portfolio benefits from active and precise market analysis, helping you make informed trading decisions. The innovative technologies used in "Index Storm EA" provide you with an advantage in the financial markets, making it a valuable tool for professional traders and investors. Don't miss the opportunity to use this powerful EA to enhance your trading strategies and navigate the world of financial trading!

WARNING! The Expert Advisor does not work at all brokers! 

Pay attention:

  • Use of VPS is necessary. Latency less then 20ms is recommended, lower latency = better performance.
  • Symbol: DAX (GER30, DE30, DE40) US30, DOW30, NASDAQ, SNP500, RUSSEL2000
  • This is NOT a martingale EA, NOT a grid EA. Its a high frequency Scalping EA! 


Recensioni 12
Mahmud Sharif
91
Mahmud Sharif 2025.09.26 23:15 
 

There is a good idea behind this EA Author Please disclose in more detail the details of using the products. Write instructions please. That would be great. The advisor performed well on a demo account. Using it on the DAX index, the results on a real account aren't as consistent, and apparently this prevents brokers from working with the algorithm as intended. But if you find a good, proper broker, I'm sure this advisor has great potential.

84552215
109
84552215 2025.09.26 22:58 
 

Very Very Good EA! but you need the right broker for it to work well!

MattGo
144
MattGo 2025.09.25 23:34 
 

Awesome EA, bring big profits to me!

