Storm hammer MT4

Hello, today I'd like to introduce a new EA called "Storm Hammer". Storm Hammer is a single order EA with clear Stop Loss and Take Profit. The entry for trading orders depends on the conditions of three candlesticks, and profit is generated based on the following conditions: If an order hits the Take Profit, it means you win. However, if an order hits the Stop Loss, it means that in the next order, your lot size will be doubled compared to the previous order.

This EA may have a moderate level of risk, so it's advisable to perform optimization to achieve settings that you are comfortable with before engaging in trading.


Info: Trading Pair - EUR/USD

         Timeframe - H4 (4-hour chart only)

         Minimum Deposit -1000 USD/ lot 0.01

         Recommended Account Type - Any.


Live demo account https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my/all


Video link https://youtu.be/7wQLMBh3_8s


For MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105908?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3astorm

