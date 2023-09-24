Ilaria

5

Forex Market is very dynamic. Whatever strategy you used to trade the market will always face its ups and downs. What I learn from my experience, we have to embrace drawdown as part of our trading life and try our best to manage it, growing the account while waiting the drawdown decreasing over time. So the key is :

- Ideal capital to cover the drawdown until a certain max percentage of the balance.

- Built in algorithm to grow profit while in drawdown and in profit position such as how to benefit on pullback / retracement, net off grids and many others.

- Built in algorithm to control risk such as exposure risk, dynamic grid distance in case of trend changes, and many others.

First couple of months is the profit building stage as buffer to cover drawdown. Once profit covers the drawdown then you are safer. Sometimes it is faster, sometimes it is slower.

So, if you agree with the above statement, this Expert Advisor is for you. We have been exercising on live accounts (not strategy tester), blow some during testing with different sets until we find the ideal set that can survive for a long time. Hopefully. I never use strategy tester personally. So my approach is to use EA just like farming.

After some thought, I try to make this price stay decent with the effort has been done. Because I believe no one can guarantee what market lies ahead of us. Hoping you are making money to cover what you already spent on this EA and gradually grow the account while profit is gradually above the drawdown (floating loss). So no fancy words, no fancy backtest, no marketing gimmicks, no promise, let the signal speaks for itself. 

Ilaria was develop initially from my Indicator, SR Imbalance Scalping. I have made free version, the same with this one, with limited feature in the discord channel of the indicator. It is based on two dynamic ADR lines in the indicator and trades based on that.

What is unique with Ilaria :

* Options to run as Sniper based or Grid based trade system.

* Options on Trade Mode : Prop Firm Like Challenge or Regular.

* Ilaria does not have any preference on currency pairs. You can attach and run the EA on 28 currency pairs. Trade will be treated as first signal first served with custom max number of pairs on set. Anyway try to learn which pairs to attach, no need to attach all pairs. Find the pairs that move in swings not within months. The shorter the better. Signals used for trade are treated as first signal first served as trade, open trades are limited by number of pairs allowed. That is why back test on single pair does not picture the real live condition. 

* Ilaria has filters to control the signal includes Trend, Exposure, and Time.

* Dynamic in-built Trailing Stop on different scenario

* Multiple in-built scenarios on closing the trade : partials, averaging or offset. 

Guide and Set File will be provided. Contact us via product comments and show your purchase and we will contact you via mql asking for email. We don't have any sellers' detail so this is the only way we verify you as our buyer.


Recensioni 2
Rodrigo Benites De Moraes
570
Rodrigo Benites De Moraes 2024.04.08 21:24 
 

it really works, Rudy is a great professional and honest, he helps with any questions, use exactly as in the description

Alvin Chin
530
Alvin Chin 2024.01.26 07:30 
 

Finally, I am ready to put in my review. I have completed 6 months trading llaria with settings proposed by the author. This is a very safe EA with low DD using very conservative setting. Account balance growth by 48% after 6 months. I have also started a 2nd account with more aggressive setting on selected pairs starting this month. Author has provided excellence support and can easily reach him for guidance. Author has also put in a lot of efforts enhancing the EA. Thank You Rudy !!!

Prodotti consigliati
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Experts
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Hedging Be Win
Samir Arman
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Magic Win
- Reni
4 (2)
Experts
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
Experts
This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Aggiunta la possibilità di modificare la dimensione del lotto e rendere l'EA il più economico possibile. Se lo acquisti, riceverai supporto e aggiornamenti futuri. Per favore, supportane lo sviluppo. Questo EA è pronto all’uso. AussiePrecision   è un Expert Advisor (EA) sensibile al tempo per MetaTrader 5, progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute AUD/USD. È progettato per eseguire operazioni in momenti predefiniti e controllati, ed è ideale per i trader che desiderano automatizzare ingr
Robin the Hood EA
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robin Hood EA è un robot scalping forex automatico per la coppia GBPUSD, periodo M5. Questo robot apre in media dalle 15 alle 30 operazioni ogni giorno. Dipende dall'attività del mercato. Il robot può funzionare con quasi tutti i broker più noti la cui coppia GBPUSD ha quotazioni con 5 cifre dopo il punto. Dopo aver aggiunto il robot al grafico di una coppia di valute, analizza automaticamente il mercato, apre e chiude automaticamente le transazioni. Le transazioni sono supportate utilizzando T
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Experts
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
The Viper EA
Profalgo Limited
3.18 (11)
Experts
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
Gmaster Network pending orders NPO
Oleg Papkov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades using the Stochastic indicator with the specified parameters. A trade is opened at the crossover of the specified levels. The default levels are K = 11, D = 3, Sl = 3. The EA opens a trade when overbought and oversold levels specified by the trader are crossed. Trades are closed by Take Profit levels, which are hidden form the broker. If a wrong direction is chosen, the EA opens an averaging grid of orders. If there is no signal for opening a position by Stochastic indi
Dynamic Swing EURUSD
Kenji Yamamura
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a trading strategy targeting the EURUSD on the 1-hour chart. It is based on entry and exit reversals using specific technical indicators and performs trend-following trades.   I don’t want to rely on just one EA; I want to build a portfolio and diversify my risks..." If that sounds like you, this EA is perfect for your needs. This EA is designed with portfolio management in mind, making it an excellent complement to other EAs to achieve stable performance.   The Benefit of
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
Multi Universal Robot
Oleksandr Klochkov
5 (1)
Experts
I want to bring to your attention a unique, one-of-a-kind adviser. Where you can create your own strategy from sets of indicators, patterns, candlestick patterns, regression direction (trend) and various customizable functions (grid, trailing, repeat move, etc.). Advisor functions: 1. Ability to enable one of the buy/sell/buy_sell directions 2. Fixed lot or percentage of the Deposit 3. TR-in pips or wave indicator  4. SL-in pips or wave indicator  5. SL support:      - trailing stop on p
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Il robot utilizza la strategia di trading per rompere le linee dell'indicatore delle bande di Bollinger. L'essenza di questa strategia risiede nella costante analisi delle linee dell'indicatore e nella ricerca dei punti di rottura più efficaci per le sue linee. Quando il prezzo rompe la linea dell'indicatore in una delle direzioni, il robot apre un'operazione in quella direzione e inizia a seguirla.Ma il robot non apre operazioni ogni volta che le linee dell'indicatore vengono interrotte, ma so
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Experts
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
Fitpro 10 Scalper
Heni Muthia
Experts
Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor  is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators , each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   Paramater •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Profit - take p
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Experts
Il robot di trading VR Black Box si basa sulla popolare e collaudata strategia di trend following. Nel corso di diversi anni, i conti di trading live sono stati migliorati attraverso aggiornamenti regolari e l'introduzione di nuove idee. Grazie a ciò, VR Black Box è diventato un robot commerciale potente e unico in grado di impressionare sia i principianti che i trader esperti. Per conoscere il robot e valutarne l'efficacia, è sufficiente installarlo su un account demo e osservare i risultati pe
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT4 è uno strumento di trading automatizzato progettato per cogliere opportunità basate sulle condizioni di inversione delle Bande di Bollinger. Esegue operazioni di acquisto quando viene rilevata un’inversione rialzista vicino alla banda inferiore (quando la candela precedente chiude sotto la banda inferiore e la candela attuale chiude sopra, passando da una candela rossa a una verde) e operazioni di vendita per un’inversione ribassista vicino alla banda superiore (sc
Stepping GBPUSD
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Stepping-GBPUSD - works in fully automatic mode! No settings needed, you can use the default settings. The Expert Advisor works like a scalpel during sharp price movements. The bot was tested on real tick data with a real spread for a 19-year period from 2004 to 2023 (this is how much tick history is available on the servers of Swiss brokers). It also passed the Monte Carlo stability test using 5,000 cycles of simulation of random trade generation, as well as a simulated delay and slippage test
EA140 MultiFX CrossFire MA
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
The MultiFX CrossFire MA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade with high precision using the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) channel . The main trading logic is based on: Buy entry : when the candle crosses from below the lower boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the upper boundary, the EA opens a long position. Sell entry : when the candle crosses from above the upper boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the lower boundary, the EA opens a short position. If the marke
IRobot Alligators
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
Hedging Forex ALASHI
Mohammed Alashi
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 2 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. To get the expert for free, contact me via Telegram:   https://t.me/MidoAlashi2 Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Ri
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Presentazione di Algo Gold EA, un consulente esperto sofisticato e a basso rischio realizzato meticolosamente per i trader che cercano una potente strategia di scalping. Con l'obiettivo di ridurre al minimo i prelievi e implementare una solida gestione del rischio, questo sistema di trading automatizzato è progettato per fornire risultati coerenti sia nei conti reali che in quelli demo. Una delle caratteristiche distintive di Algo Gold EA è la sua capacità di interrompere l'attività di tradi
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Altri dall’autore
SR Imbalance Scalping
Rudy Tanureja
4.75 (32)
Indicatori
Please read before you purchase : - We don't have buyer's detail when purchase was made. In order to get the bonuses, you need to contact me via product comment ( not product review). That way I will contact you back via mql message asking for email. - Please make sure you enable receiving message from non-friend list, otherwise I cannot message you for email. This indicator is not just about Smart Money Concept, with lots of features which I believe could help you understand the concept. Not on
Prop Firm Challenge Assistant
Rudy Tanureja
Utilità
If you are looking for a utility that can help you : - Taking a prop firm challenge that are based on daily drawdown and max loss, this utility is set to meet the prop firm requirement. It will close all trades automatically according your set of drawdown and max loss. - If you are trading based on Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Supply and Demand, opening trade ( market or limit/pending order) on a certain object, or your drawn object. this utility can help you. You can use the obj
Red Aros
Rudy Tanureja
Experts
Introductory Price for Limited Time only. Red Aros (Red Arowana) offers two ways to trade automation : - Single Sniper Trade with your set of stop loss and take profit. - Grid based Trade Features covered in this EA : - Trades are triggered based on our complex calculated signal.  - Works on any forex pairs ( except Metal, Commodities and Index). You can attach as many pairs : major and cross pairs. Trades will be filtered based    on Time, Trend, Exposure, Number of Pairs, Max Trade and Max Gri
Red Aros MT5
Rudy Tanureja
Experts
Limited price for 5 users only Red Arowanas is the MT5 version of Red Aros (MT4). Red Arowanas is an advanced and thoroughly forward tested automatic trading system to manage trade positions dynamically. We strongly believe that forex market is very dynamic, thus should be treated accordingly. From signal, how position is managed, and even like trailing stop should also be dynamic. We provide also two fresh live signals from the very first time of this product launch and every improvement made i
Ilaria MT5
Rudy Tanureja
Experts
Forex Market is very dynamic. Whatever strategy you used to trade the market will always face its ups and downs. What I learn from my experience, we have to embrace drawdown as part of our trading life and try our best to manage it, growing the account while waiting the drawdown decreasing over time. So the key is : - Ideal capital to cover the drawdown until a certain max percentage of the balance. - Grow profit to cover the drawdown while waiting the drawdown of that pair is decreasing. - Limi
Filtro:
Rodrigo Benites De Moraes
570
Rodrigo Benites De Moraes 2024.04.08 21:24 
 

it really works, Rudy is a great professional and honest, he helps with any questions, use exactly as in the description

Rudy Tanureja
3146
Risposta dello sviluppatore Rudy Tanureja 2024.04.08 21:27
Thank you for the review. Really appreciate it,.
Alvin Chin
530
Alvin Chin 2024.01.26 07:30 
 

Finally, I am ready to put in my review. I have completed 6 months trading llaria with settings proposed by the author. This is a very safe EA with low DD using very conservative setting. Account balance growth by 48% after 6 months. I have also started a 2nd account with more aggressive setting on selected pairs starting this month. Author has provided excellence support and can easily reach him for guidance. Author has also put in a lot of efforts enhancing the EA. Thank You Rudy !!!

Rudy Tanureja
3146
Risposta dello sviluppatore Rudy Tanureja 2024.01.26 08:05
Thank you for the review Bro. Really appreciate it.
Rispondi alla recensione