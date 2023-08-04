Trend Breakout Catcher

5

Description: 

First of all Its worth emphasizing here that the Trend Breakout Catcher is Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing  and Non-Lagging Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.

The Trend Breakout Catcher Indicator employs a sophisticated algorithm designed to predict trends early and generate timely Buy and Sell signals at the onset of a breakout. Utilizing a smart calculation based on numerous elements, the indicator forms a robust and redundant system to detect trend breakouts and forecast trend directions. On the chart, users will encounter three key elements: the Smart Line, serving as a simplified representation of the intricate Trend and Trend Breakout Calculation; the Buy Signal, indicated by an upward arrow, signifying a Buy entry and capable of signaling the exit for a sell trade; and the Sell Signal, marked by a downward arrow, indicating a Sell entry and offering a signal to exit a buy trade. The Trend Breakout Catcher Indicator provides a streamlined yet comprehensive approach to trend prediction and breakout identification for traders.

Features:

  • Works on all assets and all timeframes.
  • Early Trend Detection.
  • Simple Trading Strategy.
  • Alerts to phone and email when new trades are detected.
  • Trading statistics.
  • Visual live pip gain count.
  • Entry and Exit Points.
Related Topics:

Recensioni 1
timanfaya
355
timanfaya 2023.08.27 15:53 
 

Fantastic

About the Lyne indicator Lyne is a Metatrader 4 (MT4) indicator, the essence of which is to transform the accumulated historical data. The Lyne indicator makes it possible to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can anticipate further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly. This indicator has proven itself in the scalping strategy. The indicator works without repainting.
timanfaya
355
timanfaya 2023.08.27 15:53 
 

Fantastic

