Breakout Scanner with Engulfing

A breakout refers to when the price of an asset moves above a resistance zone or moves below a support zone. A breakout indicates the potential for a price trend to break.Break provides a potential business opportunity. A break from the top signals to traders that it is better to take a buy position or close a sell position. A breakout from the bottom signals to traders that it is better to take sell positions or close their buy positions.

engulfing, Bullish and bearish engulfing candlesticks are a key part of technical analysis, often used to identify reversals in the price of an asset commonly Forex.


Main Features

 

  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Sending the alert and push notification and Email
  • Fibonacci level is added automatically
  • Scan All charts
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • pattern setting

Input Parameters

 

Display / Style Option

  • Changing the color of the bullish breakout , bearish breakout,TP,SL
  • Changing line thickness

Alert Settings

  • Display Alert, Enable or disable Alert
  • Display Notification, Enable or disable Notification
  • Send Email, Enable or disable Email


    **Contact me after the purchase to send you instructions**


    Bill.Liberalism
    169
    Bill.Liberalism 2023.07.13 21:25 
     

    I Like it,it scan current chart and if author add a scanner would be great. Good job.

    I tried using the 5 minute EURAUD pair that was in the comments section, but I couldn't win. Also, the risk return value is poor...

    I Like it,it scan current chart and if author add a scanner would be great. Good job.

    Thank you for your positive view, scanning of several charts will be added soon.
