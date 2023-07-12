Breakout Scanner with Engulfing
Davoud Moghaddam
Versione: 1.4
Aggiornato: 19 dicembre 2023
|
All Symbols AND All Time frames Scan
A breakout refers to when the price of an asset moves above a resistance zone or moves below a support zone. A breakout indicates the potential for a price trend to break.Break provides a potential business opportunity. A break from the top signals to traders that it is better to take a buy position or close a sell position. A breakout from the bottom signals to traders that it is better to take sell positions or close their buy positions.
engulfing, Bullish and bearish engulfing candlesticks are a key part of technical analysis, often used to identify reversals in the price of an asset commonly Forex.
|
Main Features
- Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
- NO repaint
- Sending the alert and push notification and Email
- Fibonacci level is added automatically
- Scan All charts
- Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
- pattern setting
|
Input Parameters
Display / Style Option
- Changing the color of the bullish breakout , bearish breakout,TP,SL
- Changing line thickness
Alert Settings
- Display Alert, Enable or disable Alert
- Display Notification, Enable or disable Notification
- Send Email, Enable or disable Email
|
**Contact me after the purchase to send you instructions**
I Like it,it scan current chart and if author add a scanner would be great. Good job.