Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
Ci trovi su Telegram!
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Script interessante?
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Ti è piaciuto lo script? Provalo nel Terminale MetaTrader 5
Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars - indicatore per MetaTrader 5
- Visualizzazioni:
- 479
- Valutazioni:
-
- Pubblicato:
- Aggiornato:
- Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance
Inside Bar: A candle that is completely contained within the high-low range of the previous candle
Outside Bar: A candle that completely engulfs the high-low range of the previous candle (also called an "Engulfing Bar")
Visual Display
- Colored Rectangles: Draws colored boxes around the candle bodies
- Yellow for Inside Bars
- Light Pink for Outside Bars
- Customizable Appearance: Adjustable colors, background placement, and border width
- Toggle Visibility: Separate switches for Inside Bars and Outside Bars
- Maximum Display: Limit how many patterns show simultaneously
- Background Placement: Choose whether boxes appear behind or in front of price action
Inside Bars
- Consolidation Signals: Indicates market indecision/compression
- Breakout Setup: Often precedes significant price moves
- Continuation Patterns: Can signal pause in trend before continuation
Outside Bars
- Reversal Signals: Often indicates potential trend changes
- Engulfing Patterns: Classic candlestick reversal signal
- Momentum Shifts: Shows dominance of buyers/sellers over previous period
Aklamavo FVG
This indicator identifies and displays Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on price charts.Aklamavo HTF Candles with FVG
This indicator projects Higher-Timeframe (HTF) candles onto the current chart and optionally shows their OHLC lines and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) using ICT 3-candle logic.
ONNX Trader
An example of a bot with an embedded machine learning model that is trained in python and saved in ONNX format.ErrorDescription - Updated library
This library is an updated version of the ErrorDescription.mqh library published by MetaQuotes, with some features included.