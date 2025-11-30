CodeBaseSezioni
Aklamavo FVG - indicatore per MetaTrader 5

Sylvester Abiodun Aklamavo
455
(1)
Fair Value Gaps are price zones where there's a significant imbalance between buying and selling pressure, creating "gaps" in price action. The indicator detects two types and when they are mitigated(touched):

Bullish FVG: When a candle's low is above the high of a candle two periods earlier.

Bearish FVG: When a candle's high is below the low of a candle two periods earlier.

  • Dual Display Modes: Choose between traditional lines or filled rectangles
  • Color Customization: Separate colors for bullish/bearish FVGs and their mitigated states
  • Line Style Control: Adjustable line style, width, and appearance
  • Current Timeframe Mode: Automatically detects FVGs on the current chart timeframe
  • Locked Timeframe Mode: Displays FVGs from higher timeframes on lower timeframe charts
  • Configurable up to 3 different timeframes
  • Individual toggle for each timeframe


FVG




Aklamavo HTF Candles with FVG Aklamavo HTF Candles with FVG

This indicator projects Higher-Timeframe (HTF) candles onto the current chart and optionally shows their OHLC lines and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) using ICT 3-candle logic.

Aklamavo Candle Range Premium Discount Aklamavo Candle Range Premium Discount

This indicator draws the premium and discount zones of a single candle range from any higher timeframe on your chart.

Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars

This indicator identifies and visually highlights Inside Bars and Outside Bars on price charts.

ONNX Trader ONNX Trader

An example of a bot with an embedded machine learning model that is trained in python and saved in ONNX format.