Indicatori

Aklamavo HTF Candles with FVG - indicatore per MetaTrader 5

Sylvester Abiodun Aklamavo
339
(1)
This indicator projects Higher-Timeframe (HTF) candles onto the current chart and optionally shows their OHLC lines and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) using ICT 3-candle logic.

Projects multiple higher timeframe candles.
Accurately preserves HTF OHLC on any lower timeframe.
Allows spacing adjustment between projected candles.
Optionally displays OHLC horizontal reference lines.
Automatically detects and draws HTF Fair Value Gaps.
Ensures all objects always update cleanly.
Works on any timeframe and symbol.


HTF Candles with FVG.

Aklamavo Candle Range Premium Discount Aklamavo Candle Range Premium Discount

This indicator draws the premium and discount zones of a single candle range from any higher timeframe on your chart.

Aklamavo Previous Week High and Low Aklamavo Previous Week High and Low

This indicator draws horizontal lines for the previous week's high and Low on the current trading day/week

Aklamavo FVG Aklamavo FVG

This indicator identifies and displays Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on price charts.

Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars

This indicator identifies and visually highlights Inside Bars and Outside Bars on price charts.