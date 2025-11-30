CodeBaseSezioni
Aklamavo Candle Range Premium Discount - indicatore per MetaTrader 5

Sylvester Abiodun Aklamavo
296
(1)
This indicator draws the premium and discount zones of a single candle from any higher timeframe on your chart.
You choose which candle (current or previous) using CandleOffset, and the indicator automatically retrieves that candle’s high, low, and midpoint.

It then visually displays:

Premium Zone (Upper 50%)

A shaded rectangle from the candle’s midpoint to high.

Discount Zone (Lower 50%)

A shaded rectangle from the low to midpoint.

High / Mid / Low Lines

Optional horizontal lines marking the candle’s high, mid, and low, extendable to the right.

User Inputs Let You Control:

  • The timeframe of the candle (e.g., D1, H4, W1)

  • Which candle to display (CandleOffset)

  • Whether to show the rectangles, the lines, or both

  • Rectangle colors, line colors, and line style

  • Whether the lines extend to the right side of the chart

Aklamavo Previous Week High and Low Aklamavo Previous Week High and Low

This indicator draws horizontal lines for the previous week's high and Low on the current trading day/week

PACF_ACF PACF_ACF

The script calculates the autocorrelation and partial autocorrelation functions and displays them on a graph

Aklamavo HTF Candles with FVG Aklamavo HTF Candles with FVG

This indicator projects Higher-Timeframe (HTF) candles onto the current chart and optionally shows their OHLC lines and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) using ICT 3-candle logic.

Aklamavo FVG Aklamavo FVG

This indicator identifies and displays Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on price charts.