GOLD vs USD Advanced Trading tool - indicatore per MetaTrader 4
Visualizzazioni:
- 288
Valutazioni:
-
Pubblicato:
Aggiornato:
A professional multi-confirmation trading system that analyzes the relative strength between Gold (XAU/USD) and the US Dollar using RSI momentum. It provides aligned signals across multiple dimensions to identify high-probability trading opportunities, filters out noise and only shows you the cleanest opportunities.
extern bool Enable_Alerts = true; extern bool Alert_On_Cross = true; extern bool Alert_On_Divergence = true; extern bool Alert_On_Extremes = true; extern bool Alert_On_Strength_Change = false; extern int Alert_Min_Strength_Diff = 10; extern bool Popup_Alerts = true; extern bool Email_Alerts = false; extern bool Push_Alerts = false;
extern int RSI_Length = 14; // RSI period extern int Overbought_Level = 70; // Sell zone extern int Oversold_Level = 30; // Buy zone extern int Smoothing_Period = 3; // Signal smoothing extern bool Use_Multi_Currency_USD = true; // Advanced USD calculation extern bool Show_Strength_Histogram = true; // Histogram visibility extern bool Show_RSI_Lines = true; // RSI lines visibility extern int Histogram_Width = 3; // Bar thickness
