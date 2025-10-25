CodeBaseSezioni
Indicatori

GOLD vs USD Advanced Trading tool - indicatore per MetaTrader 4

Nnamdi Kennedy Ifeorah
288
(1)
A professional multi-confirmation trading system that analyzes the relative strength between Gold (XAU/USD) and the US Dollar using RSI momentum. It provides aligned signals across multiple dimensions to identify high-probability trading opportunities, filters out noise and only shows you the cleanest opportunities.

1

    GOLD vs USD RSI Strength Same Indi dual functions


    extern bool Enable_Alerts = true;
extern bool Alert_On_Cross = true;
extern bool Alert_On_Divergence = true;
extern bool Alert_On_Extremes = true;
extern bool Alert_On_Strength_Change = false;
extern int Alert_Min_Strength_Diff = 10;
extern bool Popup_Alerts = true;
extern bool Email_Alerts = false;
extern bool Push_Alerts = false;
    Alert Notification
    extern int RSI_Length = 14;           // RSI period
extern int Overbought_Level = 70;     // Sell zone
extern int Oversold_Level = 30;       // Buy zone  
extern int Smoothing_Period = 3;      // Signal smoothing
extern bool Use_Multi_Currency_USD = true; // Advanced USD calculation
extern bool Show_Strength_Histogram = true; // Histogram visibility
extern bool Show_RSI_Lines = true;    // RSI lines visibility
extern int Histogram_Width = 3;       // Bar thickness

    Fully Optimized Settings



    Heikin Ashi MT4 EA Heikin Ashi MT4 EA

    Designed to trade using Heikin Ashi candles. By smoothing price action and filtering out market noise, this EA creates a clear map of market direction, allowing traders to catch strong trends, avoid false reversals, and manage trades with confidence.

    Reverse Engineered RSI (MT4) Reverse Engineered RSI (MT4)

    Reverse Engineered RSI projects traditional RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart instead of the oscillator window. This lets traders see where RSI overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual market prices, making it easier to spot precise support, resistance, and potential reversal levels without switching views or relying on hidden momentum data.

    Three Colors Three Colors

    Example: Moving Average indicator filling by different colors

    MACD Sample MACD Sample

    Classical MACD Sample.