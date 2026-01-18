- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
106
Bénéfice trades:
84 (79.24%)
Perte trades:
22 (20.75%)
Meilleure transaction:
129.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-127.30 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 077.68 USD (9 281 pips)
Perte brute:
-430.36 USD (4 244 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (99.25 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
148.35 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.25
Activité de trading:
108.40%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.52%
Dernier trade:
26 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
78
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
5.08
Longs trades:
58 (54.72%)
Courts trades:
48 (45.28%)
Facteur de profit:
2.50
Rendement attendu:
6.11 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
12.83 USD
Perte moyenne:
-19.56 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-104.10 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-127.30 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
31.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.28 USD
Maximal:
127.30 USD (5.44%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.44% (127.30 USD)
Par fonds propres:
7.54% (219.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|58
|EURUSD.s
|48
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|492
|EURUSD.s
|155
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|4.1K
|EURUSD.s
|959
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +129.90 USD
Pire transaction: -127 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +99.25 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -104.10 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "PUPrime-Live 5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
STOP GAMBLING. START COPYING VERIFIED ALGORITHMIC EXCELLENCE.
Are you ready to transform your trading account with the power of institutional-grade technology? Welcome to Irma Gold Pro—the premier trading signal designed for the 2026 market, specializing in the high-volatility environments of XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD.
This is not a "black box" system. This is IRMA: The Intelligent Retracement Management Algorithm. While retail traders get trapped in market noise, IRMA identifies institutional footprints and executes high-probability trades with mathematical precision.
THE IRMA ADVANTAGE:
- MAXIMUM POWER: Optimized for 1:500 leverage, allowing for aggressive equity growth while maintaining strict risk controls.
- SMART RECOVERY LOGIC: Unlike standard EAs that hit stops during minor fluctuations, IRMA uses an advanced recovery framework to navigate market retracements and exit in profit.
- Pro DIVERSIFICATION: By trading the world's most liquid pair (EURUSD) alongside the ultimate safe haven (Gold), we maintain a balanced and resilient equity curve.
WHY COPY THIS STRATEGY? We don't use dangerous Martingale or toxic HFT flow. Every trade is a calculated strike based on statistical edges. This strategy is engineered for those who want to see their capital scale using professional-grade tools.
THE FUTURE OF YOUR TRADING STARTS NOW. Spaces are limited to ensure execution quality for all followers. Hit COPY now and join the elite group of traders leveraging the IRMA algorithm for consistent market dominance.
Let the logic trade. Let the gold grow.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
32%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
2
100%
106
79%
108%
2.50
6.11
USD
USD
8%
1:500