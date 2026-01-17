- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|35
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|191
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.55 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|8.67 × 119
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|12.22 × 300
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|12.84 × 129
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|16.45 × 71
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|24.03 × 157
|
Earnex-Trade
|24.07 × 293
Gold Scalping Assassin is a high-frequency XAUUSD scalping system using a controlled grid strategy (NO martingale).
The system executes precise entries during high-liquidity sessions, managing positions with lot sizing per balance and intelligent grid logic.
🔧 Trading Parameters
✔ Instrument: XAUUSD only
✔ Strategy: High-frequency scalping
✔ Grid system: YES (fixed lot, no martingale)
✔ Account type: ECN / Raw Spread required
✔ Minimum deposit: $750
✔ Risk model: 0.01 lot per $750 balance
✔ Recommended leverage: 1:500
✔ No martingale
✔ No lot multiplication
Designed for traders who want active gold trading with controlled risk.
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves risk.
Grid strategies can experience drawdown during strong trends.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
USD
USD
USD