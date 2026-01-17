SignauxSections
Tomas Kuprinskas

Gold Scalping Assasin

Tomas Kuprinskas
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 100 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 9%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
35
Bénéfice trades:
34 (97.14%)
Perte trades:
1 (2.86%)
Meilleure transaction:
23.56 USD
Pire transaction:
-11.75 USD
Bénéfice brut:
206.86 USD (7 001 pips)
Perte brute:
-15.60 USD (388 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (137.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
137.00 USD (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.07
Activité de trading:
12.83%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.08%
Dernier trade:
43 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
35
Temps de détention moyen:
8 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
16.28
Longs trades:
30 (85.71%)
Courts trades:
5 (14.29%)
Facteur de profit:
13.26
Rendement attendu:
5.46 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.08 USD
Perte moyenne:
-15.60 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-11.75 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-11.75 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
8.50%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
11.75 USD (0.51%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.51% (11.86 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.89% (43.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 191
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +23.56 USD
Pire transaction: -12 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 26
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +137.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -11.75 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.55 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.67 × 119
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.22 × 300
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
12.84 × 129
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
16.45 × 71
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
24.03 × 157
Earnex-Trade
24.07 × 293
2 plus...
Gold Scalping Assassin is a high-frequency XAUUSD scalping system using a controlled grid strategy (NO martingale).

The system executes precise entries during high-liquidity sessions, managing positions with lot sizing per balance and intelligent grid logic.

🔧 Trading Parameters

✔ Instrument: XAUUSD only
✔ Strategy: High-frequency scalping
✔ Grid system: YES (fixed lot, no martingale)
✔ Account type: ECN / Raw Spread required
✔ Minimum deposit: $750
✔ Risk model: 0.01 lot per $750 balance
✔ Recommended leverage: 1:500
✔ No martingale
✔ No lot multiplication

Designed for traders who want active gold trading with controlled risk.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
Grid strategies can experience drawdown during strong trends.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Aucun avis
2026.01.19 16:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.19 16:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.19 08:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 08:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 00:34
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 00:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 00:34
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.17 09:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 09:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 09:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 09:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 09:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Gold Scalping Assasin
100 USD par mois
9%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
1
97%
35
97%
13%
13.26
5.46
USD
2%
1:500
