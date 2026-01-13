SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / EasyGold Ea
smith moses

EasyGold Ea

smith moses
0 avis
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 -31%
PUPrime-Live
1:100
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
460
Bénéfice trades:
223 (48.47%)
Perte trades:
237 (51.52%)
Meilleure transaction:
11.19 GBP
Pire transaction:
-14.46 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
292.49 GBP (1 407 038 pips)
Perte brute:
-323.57 GBP (1 520 678 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (10.06 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
29.32 GBP (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
66.52%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
97.61%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
369
Temps de détention moyen:
37 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.39
Longs trades:
220 (47.83%)
Courts trades:
240 (52.17%)
Facteur de profit:
0.90
Rendement attendu:
-0.07 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
1.31 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-1.37 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-6.30 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-15.04 GBP (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-31.03%
Algo trading:
69%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
66.40 GBP
Maximal:
79.41 GBP (70.27%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
70.27% (79.41 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
10.96% (9.00 GBP)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 348
XAUUSD.s 86
USDCAD.s 22
USDJPY.s 4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -54
XAUUSD.s 26
USDCAD.s -12
USDJPY.s 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -117K
XAUUSD.s 3.8K
USDCAD.s -421
USDJPY.s 15
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +11.19 GBP
Pire transaction: -14 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +10.06 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -6.30 GBP

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "PUPrime-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Introducing a powerful XAUUSD Scalping EA engineered to trade Gold at the strongest support and resistance zones, where smart money enters the market.

This EA is built for speed, accuracy, and discipline, executing high-probability scalps during optimal market conditions. With a 95% backtest success rate and verified live trade performance, it removes emotion and guesswork from gold trading.

🔥 Why This EA Stands Out

✔ Trades XAUUSD only – fully optimized for Gold
✔ Enters at institutional-grade support & resistance levels
Fast scalping strategy designed for volatile gold moves
Proven backtest + live trading evidence
✔ Smart risk management to protect capital
✔ Fully automated – no manual intervention needed

💡 Who This EA Is For

  • Traders who want consistent scalping opportunities

  • Traders tired of late entries and false breakouts

  • Anyone looking to automate gold trading with precision

⏳ Don’t Chase the Market — Let the Market Come to You

Gold respects levels. This EA waits patiently and strikes only when price reacts at the strongest zones.

👉 Activate your edge on XAUUSD today.
👉 Get instant access and start trading Gold with confidence.


Aucun avis
2026.01.13 00:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 00:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.13 00:09
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
EasyGold Ea
30 USD par mois
-31%
0
0
USD
69
GBP
2
69%
460
48%
67%
0.90
-0.07
GBP
70%
1:100
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.