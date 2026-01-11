SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / ProNick KP
Kanong Paliphatrangkura

ProNick KP

Kanong Paliphatrangkura
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 125 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 23%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
36
Bénéfice trades:
27 (75.00%)
Perte trades:
9 (25.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
59.80 USD
Pire transaction:
-25.75 USD
Bénéfice brut:
281.84 USD (11 082 pips)
Perte brute:
-115.85 USD (2 575 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (123.89 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
123.89 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.29
Activité de trading:
3.97%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
30.70%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
36
Temps de détention moyen:
3 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
4.50
Longs trades:
30 (83.33%)
Courts trades:
6 (16.67%)
Facteur de profit:
2.43
Rendement attendu:
4.61 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.44 USD
Perte moyenne:
-12.87 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-36.41 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-36.41 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
23.45%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
9.68 USD
Maximal:
36.85 USD (4.68%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.83% (36.41 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.99% (15.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
US30 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 95
US30 71
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.4K
US30 7.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +59.80 USD
Pire transaction: -26 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +123.89 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -36.41 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live17" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
17.00 × 1
This System is focusing on high-liquidity assets: Gold, Crude Oil, and Major Indices. Precision-based technical strategy utilizing Supply/Demand zones and multi-timeframe analysis, from H4 down to M15, to identify the high-probability. The execution is based on precision and market context, ensuring optimal entry points. This system aims for high Reward-to-Risk ratios and keep market exposure minimal by exiting trades quickly once targets are met. Disciplined execution with no emotional bias. 

·   Trades: US30, XUAUSD, XTIUSD

·   Max Controlled Drawdown: 10%

·   Expected Profit: Monthly 10% +

·   No Martingale, no hedging, no emotional trading

·   Recommended Minimum Deposit: $500 or More

·   Recommended Leverage: 500 and More (MT4)

 

For optimal results, ICMarkets with ‘raw spread account’ is strongly recommended!

Aucun avis
2026.01.13 09:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 12:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 12:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 11:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 11:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 10:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 10:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 05:19
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 05:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.11 15:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 15:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 15:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.11 15:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 15:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
